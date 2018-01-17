Dorothy Theresa Rogalla, 74, of Kennan, died peacefully surrounded by her family in the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Monday, January 15. She is survived by Robert, her husband of 56 years, by one son Tom (Terry), White Pine, TN., by one daughter, Tracy (Curt) Anderson, Jordan, MN., by 10 grandchildren, and by 12 great-grandchildren, by one sister, Marilyn Van De Voort, Phillips, and by two sister-in-laws, Barbara Kempen, Muskego, WI., and Marilyn Kempen, Kennan.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 20, at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba with Father Bob Koszarek celebrating the Funeral Mass. Friends may call at the church on Friday Evening after 5 PM and a Parish Wake Service will be held at the church at 7 PM on Friday with Deacon James Celba officiating. Ffiends may also call at the church on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of services. Interment will be in the Kennan Cemetery in the Spring. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com

The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.