Dorothy Theresa Rogalla

Dorothy Theresa Rogalla, 74, of Kennan, died peacefully surrounded by her family in the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Monday, January 15.  She is survived by Robert, her husband of 56 years, by one son Tom (Terry), White Pine, TN., by one daughter, Tracy (Curt) Anderson, Jordan, MN., by 10 grandchildren, and by 12 great-grandchildren, by one sister, Marilyn Van De Voort, Phillips, and by two sister-in-laws, Barbara Kempen, Muskego, WI., and Marilyn Kempen, Kennan.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 20, at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba with Father Bob Koszarek celebrating the Funeral Mass.  Friends may call at the church on Friday Evening after 5 PM and a Parish Wake Service will be held at the church at 7 PM on Friday with Deacon James Celba officiating. Ffiends may also call at the church on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of services.  Interment will be in the Kennan Cemetery in the Spring.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com

The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

  • Rusk County News January 17, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-17-18 A STRETCH OF QUIET DAYS WITH RISING TEMPERATURES FOR NOW, WATCHING THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER WINTER STORM THIS WEEKEND. High pressure will be moving from our west down to our south during the day, leading to increasing breezes from the southwest. This will make it feel chilly once again but temperatures should […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 1-17 January 17, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Red-Hot Purdue Broils Badgers 78-50 (West Lafayette, IN)  —  The Wisconsin Badgers made 20 turnovers, fell far behind early in the game, and were never competitive in a 78-50 loss at Purdue Tuesday night.  It was the 14th straight win for the Boilermakers.  Junior center Ethan Happ scored 15 […]
  • Ducks score 4 in second period, hold off Penguins 5-3 January 18, 2018
    Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique scored 1:35 apart to Anaheim the lead during its four-goal second period, and the Ducks went on to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3
  • Snowfall in Charlotte forces AHL's Checkers to host game without fans January 18, 2018
    Hockey players are at home on ice, however, the same can't always be said of hockey fans. The AHL's Charlotte Checkers played host Wednesday to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at an empty Bojangles' Coliseum thanks to inclement weather in the area. "It was a little different, but give [Bridgeport] credit, because they came out flying […]
  • Bulls' Kris Dunn suffers chipped, dislocated teeth on face-first fall January 18, 2018
    CHICAGO --? Bulls?point guard Kris Dunn?chipped and dislocated two front teeth and was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hard fall late in Wednesday night's 119-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors.? Dunn was clear of concussion symptoms, the team announced, and he will be re-evaluated Thursday. Dunn, who scored 16 points and grabbed […]
