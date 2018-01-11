Dorothy M. Nagel
Dorothy M. Nagel, 95, formerly of Jump River, died Wednesday, January 10, at Country Terrace of Ladysmith under the care of Hope Hospice. She is survived by her children, John Roger (Phyllis) Nagel of Bruce, Robert (Carol) Nagel, Scott (Melanie) Nagel and Nancy (Galen) Story all of Sheldon, Laura Lynn (Richard) Culver of Pardeeville and Theodore (Pat) Nagel of Cornell, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Dorothy Nagel will be held on Saturday, January 20th at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Hannibal with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Friday at the Gilman Funeral Home and Saturday one hour prior to services at the church.
