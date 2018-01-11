mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Dorothy M. Nagel

Dorothy M. Nagel, 95, formerly of Jump River, died Wednesday, January 10, at Country Terrace of Ladysmith under the care of Hope Hospice.  She is survived by her children, John Roger (Phyllis) Nagel of Bruce, Robert (Carol) Nagel, Scott (Melanie) Nagel and Nancy (Galen) Story all of Sheldon, Laura Lynn (Richard) Culver of Pardeeville and Theodore (Pat) Nagel of Cornell, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Dorothy Nagel will be held on Saturday, January 20th at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Hannibal with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating.  Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Friday at the Gilman Funeral Home and Saturday one hour prior to services at the church.

  • Rusk County News January 11, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-11-18 *WINTER STORM WARNING VALID UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY: Price and Sawyer* *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY VALID UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY: Barron, Burnett, Buffalo, Clark, Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Houston MN, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Taylor, Vernon, Washburn, Winona MN* Reduced visibility this morning with areas of […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 1-11 January 11, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Bucks 3rd Quarter Explosion Leads To 110-103 Win At Orlando (Orlando, FL)  —  The three-pointers weren’t dropping for the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, but they managed to do what contenders need to do — beat the bad teams.  A big third quarter powered Milwaukee to a 110-103 win on […]
  • Group calls on NFL to see if Raiders violated 'Rooney Rule' with Jon Gruden hire January 12, 2018
    The Fritz Pollard Alliance is calling on the NFL to investigate whether the Oakland Raiders violated the "Rooney Rule" when they hired Jon Gruden as coach. Fritz Pollard Alliance counsel Cyrus Mehri and N. Jeremi Duru issued a statement Wednesday expressing concern that Raiders owner Mark Davis came to an agreement with Gruden before the […]
  • LeBron James, Stephen Curry lead conferences in All-Star fan voting January 12, 2018
    Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James leads NBA All-Star balloting with less than a week remaining in the fan vote. James leapfrogged Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and now leads him by more than 140,000 votes in the second vote tabulation, released by the NBA on Thursday. Golden State's Stephen Curry leads the voting in the Western Conference, […]
  • RB Le'Veon Bell on Steelers' run: 'We have to make it all count' January 12, 2018
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers must capitalize on a championship window that won't be open forever, running back Le'Veon Bell said. With Bell potentially facing free agency in 2018 and quarterback? Ben Roethlisberger's future status uncertain, Pittsburgh feels the urgency as it sits two wins from a Super Bowl berth. "We understand we have a […]
