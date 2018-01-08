Alex A. Nickel
Alex A. Nickel, 77, of Bruce died on Wednesday, January 3rd, at his home. He is survived by his wife June, 2 daughters, Lora Van Blairicom and Diane Shult, 1 son, John, 6 grandchildren, 4 sisters, Mary, Roselea, Rosetta and Irene, 1 brother, Victor, nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services for Alex Nickel will be held at Windfall Cemetery in Exland with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Rusk County News January 8, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-8-18 **MINI JANUARY THAW THIS WEEK, FOLLOWED BY LATE WEEK SNOW THREAT** Sunshine and milder temperatures ahead for today. Temperatures this morning were about 10-15 warmer than this weekend and our highs will continue to rise through the coming two days. Enjoy it while you can because there is another blast of arctic […]
- Wisconsin Sports 1-8 January 8, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Packers Choose Gutekunst For New GM (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have chosen another general manager with a background in scouting and player personnel. Several N-F-L sources are reporting Brian Gutekunst will be promoted to the position previously held by Ted Thompson. Gutekunst had traveled to […]