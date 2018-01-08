Alex A. Nickel, 77, of Bruce died on Wednesday, January 3rd, at his home. He is survived by his wife June, 2 daughters, Lora Van Blairicom and Diane Shult, 1 son, John, 6 grandchildren, 4 sisters, Mary, Roselea, Rosetta and Irene, 1 brother, Victor, nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services for Alex Nickel will be held at Windfall Cemetery in Exland with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.