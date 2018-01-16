mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Wisconsin Sports 1-17

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>Red-Hot Purdue Broils Badgers 78-50

(West Lafayette, IN)  —  The Wisconsin Badgers made 20 turnovers, fell far behind early in the game, and were never competitive in a 78-50 loss at Purdue Tuesday night.  It was the 14th straight win for the Boilermakers.  Junior center Ethan Happ scored 15 points and had seven assists, but Wisconsin suffered its most-lopsided defeat since Greg Gard took over the program.  Purdue scored the first 12 points of the game and finished 14-of-22 on 3-pointers.  The team’s third straight loss of a road game drops the Badgers’ record to 9-10, 2-4 in Big Ten Conference games.  Wisconsin hosts Illinois Friday trying to break a three-game losing streak in conference play.

 

>>Forward Jabari Parker Rejoins Bucks

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward Jabari Parker from the Wisconsin Herd in the N-B-A’s G-League.  Parker has been sidelined for nearly a year with a serious knee injury.  He is expected to take the court for Milwaukee during the week prior to the All-Star break.  The Bucks hosts Miami tonight at the B-M-O Bradley Harris Center.  The Heat won easily the last time the two teams met last week.  Milwaukee is coming off a win against Washington in its last game, but the team has lost five times in the last nine outings.

 

>>Packers WR Adams To Play In Pro Bowl

(Green Bay, WI)  —  Wide receiver Davante Adams will join teammate Mike Daniels at the 2018 Pro Bowl game January 28th.  Adams missed the last two games of the regular season after suffering a concussion on a hard hit against Carolina.  He caught at least two passes in every game during the 2017 season, totaling 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.  He caught game-winning T-D passes against Dallas October 8th and against Cleveland December 10th.

 

>>Team To Offer Star-Studded Lineup At “Brewers On Deck” January 28th

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  New stars, team legends, the coaching staff and owner Mark Attanasio will all be on hand for “Brewers on Deck” January 28th.  Tickets are 15 dollars in advance.  Legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker will attend, along with current players like Chase Anderson, Ryan Braun and Lewis Brinson.  Craig Counsell and his coaching staff will talk to fans, as will Milwaukee legends like Robin Yount, Larry Hisle and Cecil Cooper.  The event will run 10:00 a-m to 5:00 p-m at the Wisconsin Center.

 

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Patricia A. Haller January 16, 2018
    Patricia A. Haller, 82, of Ladysmith died Friday, January 12th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by one 1/2 brother Harold Kanning, one 1/2 sister Kathryn Kanning, one aunt, and several cousins. A memorial mass of Christian burial for Patricia Haller will be held Friday, January 19th at 11:00 AM at […]
  • Rusk County News January 16, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-16-18 A STRETCH OF QUIET DAYS WITH RISING TEMPERATURES FOR NOW, WATCHING THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER WINTER STORM THIS WEEKEND. The trough which brought the snow Sunday and Monday is beginning to move eastward, but temperatures today will remain cool. Highs this afternoon will remain in the teens, about ten degrees below average […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Magic's Arron Afflalo, Wolves' Nemanja Bjelica tossed after fight January 17, 2018
    Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica were ejected with 7:58 left in the second quarter when they got into a fight while the game was being played. Afflalo threw at least one punch in the fight, which came four minutes after both players had been assessed technical fouls. "I don't […]
  • Jo Jo White, Celtics great and NBA Hall of Famer, dies at 71 January 17, 2018
    BOSTON -- Celtics legend Jo Jo White, a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, passed away Tuesday at the age of 71. "My dad died from complications (pneumonia) from dementia that was brought on by the removal of a benign brain tumor in May 2010," his daughter, Meka White Morris, told The Undefeated. "We are […]
  • Police: Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide January 17, 2018
    Washington State?quarterback Tyler Hilinski, 21, was found dead Tuesday in an apartment in Pullman, Washington, according to police. He suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a rifle and suicide note were found next to him, according to Pullman police. Officers responded to his apartment to conduct a welfare check after Hilinski […]
RSS ABC NEWS
Recent Posts

