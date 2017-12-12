Wisconsin State Sports 12/13

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy is getting his Christmas present two weeks early. All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to return to the Packer lineup. Rodgers broke his right collarbone at Minnesota October 15th. He underwent a series of tests Monday to determine how well the surgically-repaired bone has healed. The interpretation of those tests by Green Bay team physician Doctor Patrick McKenzie and several outside specialists found Rodgers was ready to go. He will return to practice today and is expected to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The Packers won three-of-seven games while he was out. They are still a long-shot for the playoffs, but the slim chance is enough to get number-12 back on the field.

>>Badgers LB Cichy Headed For NFL

(Madison, WI) — His heart is still in Wisconsin, but Badger linebacker Jack Cichy says he will declare for the 2018 N-F-L Draft. Cichy’s senior season in Madison was ended by a knee injury during pre-season practice in August. He likely could have been awarded a sixth season of eligibility to play with the Badgers due to the hardship, but he’s moving on. Cichy suffered a series of injuries while playing for U-W. His performance in the 2015 Holiday Bowl against U-S-C showed his ability. Playing only one half, he had nine tackles and three sacks — and they were back-to-back-to-back, earning him the nickname “three-sack Jack.”

>>Badger Defense To Be Tested By Western Kentucky

(Madison, WI) — High-scoring Western Kentucky visits the Kohl Center tonight (Wednesday) while the Wisconsin Badgers are trying to put the pieces of a broken season back together. Two players who logged a lot of minutes — Kobe King and D’Mitrik Trice — are sidelined with injuries, King for the rest of the season. The 6-3 Hilltoppers have six players averaging in double figures and the team has already upset Purdue this season. Wisconsin’s 4-7 record matches its worst start to a season in 34 years. Coach Greg Gard’s players will try to get back on the winning track. Tip-off for the non-conference game is at 7:00 p-m.

>>UW Fieldhouse Balcony To Re-Open To Accommodate Volleyball Crowds

(Madison, WI) — University of Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield says she’d like to lead the country in attendance some year. To help that happen, the university plans to re-open at least part of the balcony in the U-W Fieldhouse next season. Fifteen of the Badgers’ 16 home matches were sell-outs in the season just completed and Wisconsin ranked third in the country for total attendance. Code issues have kept that part of the fieldhouse closed and three years ago the estimated cost of meeting codes was put at more than 300-thousand dollars. There are about three-thousand seats in the balcony which haven’t been used in years.

>>Longwell, Tauscher To Be Inducted Into Packers Hall Of Fame

(Green Bay, WI) — Former kicker Ryan Longwell and tackle Mark Tauscher will be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame next summer. Longwell was the team’s all-time scoring leader with one-thousand-54 points until Mason Crosby surpassed the number in 2015. He ended his career with the Packers in 2013. In Tauscher’s 11-year career the Wisconsin native played 134 N-F-L games. He became Green Bay’s starting right tackle as a rookie in the second game of the season.