Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>St. Norbert Women’s Basketball Team Suspends Season For 10 Games

(De Pere, WI) — An on-campus alcohol-related incident has officials at St. Norbert College deciding to cancel the next 10 games for the women’s basketball team. A number of players are accused of violating school policies. The team won’t play its next game until November 27th. The decision means the team will be ineligible for the end-of-season Midwest Conference Tournament and the regular season title. St. Norbert won that title last season and was in first place with an undefeated record when the suspension was announced Thursday.

>>Dellavedova Status Determined Today

(Milwaukee, WI) — Matthew Dellavedova’ return to the court for the Milwaukee Bucks will be decided after he tests his injured knee during this morning’s shoot-around. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s home game against the Mavericks. Dellavedova has missed 10 games and has yet to play since the team picked up Eric Bledsoe. It’s not clear what his role will be when he is ready to go. So far this year he is averaging 20 minutes-a-game, scoring five-and-a-half points and a little over three assists. The Bucks have won four of their last five outings and their 13-10 record puts them fifth in the Eastern Conference. Dallas has the worst record in the Western Conference at 7-18.

>>Four Badgers Named 2nd Team All-American

(Madison, WI) — At the end of a successful 12-1 season, it’s not surprising when the honors start to roll in. Four Wisconsin Badgers have earned Walter Camp second-team All-American honors. Running back Jonathan Taylor, inside linebacker T.J. Edwards, tight end Troy Fumagalli and right tackle David Edwards were listed Thursday. Wisconsin tied the Oklahoma Sooners for the most Walter Camp All-Americans. Taylor is third among the nation’s rushers with 18-hundred-47 yards and 13 touchdowns, Fumagalli caught 43 passes for 516 yards and four scores, and Edwards had 11 tackles for a loss, two sacks, four interceptions and a touchdown.

>>Packers Have Gimpy Defensive Backfield For Cleveland Game

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers will be running a lot of unfamiliar numbers onto the field in the defensive backfield Sunday. This late in the season, it shouldn’t be a big surprise that the injuries start to add up. Rookie starting cornerback Kevin King’s season was ended when he was placed on injured reserve this week. He’s about to have shoulder surgery. Veteran cornerback Davon House’s status is uncertain as he tries to rehabilitate a shoulder injury suffered while breaking up a deep pass in the last game. When the injury report finally comes out, it’s possible coach Mike McCarthy may have only one starter — Damarious Randall — and several unproven pass defenders available for the game at Cleveland.

>>Notre Dame, Wisconsin Play League Game For 1st Time In 36 Years

(Madison, WI) — They used to be fierce rivals — maybe they will be again. When the fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish come to the Kohl Center for a weekend series it will be the first time the two teams have met in a league game since 1981. That’s when the Fighting Irish left the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The last non-conference game between the two was in 2011. Notre Dame brings a pretty solid team into tonight’s (Friday’s) matchup. The Irish are riding an 11-game winning streak and they have an unblemished 8-0 record in Big Ten Conference games. The puck drops at 8:00 p-m at the Kohl Center.