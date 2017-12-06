Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Fast Start To 4th Quarter Leads Bucks To 104-100 Win

(Milwaukee, WI) — Tied at the end of the third quarter, Milwaukee went on a 14-1 run, then held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 104-100 Wednesday night. A Reggie Jackson jumper with less than a minute to go made the score 97-94 — that was as close as the Pistons got while losing their fourth straight game. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 10 rebounds. He got 21-point help from Kris Middleton, including four crucial free throws in the final 20 seconds. Eric Bledsoe added 22. Andrew Drummond led Detroit with 27 points and 20 rebounds. The Bucks host Dallas Friday night at the Bradley Center.

>>Badgers Go Cold Late, Drop 59-55 Game At Temple

(Philadelphia, PA) — A put-back by freshman Aleem Ford gave Wisconsin a three-point lead with three-and-a-half minutes to go. The problem is, the Badgers didn’t score again in a 59-55 loss at Temple. Wisconsin has dropped six out of 10 games, but five of the losses have been frustratingly close. Ethan Happ led the Badgers Wednesday night with 23 points, but he was blanked over the final six minutes of the game. Guard Shizz Alston Junior topped the Owls with 22. He made a pair of free throws in the final five seconds which sealed the win — giving him a Temple school record of 52 straight free throws made. The Badgers are back in action Saturday against Marquette.

>>Rodgers Looks Good Throwing — Not Cleared Yet

(Green Bay, WI) — Quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared scout team reps with Joe Callahan at the Packers’ Wednesday practice. Onlookers were encouraged seeing the two-time M-V-P throwing darts. He will be eligible to come off injured reserve next week and could see action against the Carolina Panthers October 17th. It’s not guaranteed, despite the work in team practices. Rodgers will have a scan of his broken collarbone next week, hoping there is enough healing that team physician Doctor Pat McKenzie clears him. There is a good example of a “trap” game in between. The winless Cleveland Browns are waiting for Sunday’s game and too much focus on the sidelined number-12 could set the Pack up for an ambush. Brett Hundley starts at least one more time.

>>Brewers Looking For Pitching At Winter Meetings Next Week

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewer will go to the Winter Meetings in Orlando looking for pitching next week — starting and relieving. General Manager David Stearns will try to continue the momentum of a 2017 season which saw his team make a 13-win improvement and just miss post-season play. The uncertain health situation for pitching staff ace Jimmy Nelson makes the need for mound help even more pressing. Milwaukee has been mentioned prominently as a possible new home for right hander Jake Arrieta, who pitched for the Cubs last season. The Brewers have a thin, but pretty good bullpen. Another arm or two wouldn’t hurt there, either.

>>UW-Green Bay Wipes Out Big Deficit, Beats Eastern Illinois 59-57

(Green Bay, WI) — After trailing by as many as 18 points, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay rallied to beat Eastern Illinois Wednesday night 59-57. Sukhjot Bains scored the winning points on a driving layup with just under 18 seconds to go at the Resch Center. That was the first time the Phoenix held a second-half lead. Khalil Small led Phoenix scoring with 20 points, including a perfect three-for-three on 3-pointers. Green Bay’s record improves to 3-4 with a Saturday game coming up at Missouri.