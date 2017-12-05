Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Milwaukee, WI) — Sophomore Markus Howard scored 34 points to lead Marquette to a 91-81 win over Vermont at home Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles shot 55 percent from the floor, using some sharp passing to rack up 25 assists on 33 field goals. Senior Andrew Rowsey came off the bench to score 13 and pass out a career high 10 assists. Stef Smith topped the visitors’ scoring with 20 points, including six-of-six on 3-point shots. Marquette was a winner for the sixth time in nine games. The next game for the Eagles is the annual in-state rivalry game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Tip-off is at 11:00 a-m Saturday.

>>Packers Get A Lot Of Love In Sports Illustrated’s “Greatest” Football Book

(Green Bay, WI) — There’s a lot of Green Bay in Sports Illustrated’s “best-of-the-best” football book. The Packers are on 11 of the 20 lists, including Vince Lombardi as the greatest coach of all time and Lambeau Field as the best football stadium. Lombardi just edged Bill Belichick. Reggie White is listed as the best defensive lineman and the Packers offensive line in the 1960s was the best unit. The 1962 Packers team was named the fourth-best and the legendary “Ice Bowl” the second-best game. The Packers franchise was ranked second, behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and ahead of the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Brett Favre was ranked the eighth-best at his position. The best team — the 1985 Chicago Bears.

>>Bucks Limping Coming into Pistons Game

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to pick up some injuries as the season progresses. Jason Terry had an M-R-I Tuesday and has been diagnosed with a strained left calf. He could miss up to two weeks, according to published reports. His absence will mean more court time for Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Liggins. A knee injury will keep Matthew Dellavedova out for tonight’s home game against the Detroit Pistons. His playing status is decided game-by-game for now. He might be good-to-go for the Friday game against Dallas.

>>Badgers Basketball Tries To Keep It Going At Temple

(Philadelphia, PA) — After the impressive win over a strong Penn State team, the Wisconsin Badgers hope to duplicate the result at Temple tonight. Tip-off against the Owls is set for 6:00 p-m Central time. The 3-4 Badgers have been dealing with a brutally-tough early schedule. Coach Greg Gard’s team is 0-4 against ranked opponents, but was tied or within a bucket in three of the games with two minutes left on the clock. This is the first time in two decades Wisconsin has relied so heavily on freshmen. Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison, Kobe King and Aleem Ford are playing a lot of important minutes. The four first-year players are averaging a combined 25 points-a-game.

>>Honors For UW Volleyball Keep Coming In

(Madison, WI) — As the Wisconsin volleyball team heads for California for N-C-A-A regional play, the honors for team members are piling up. Middle blocker Dana Rettke has been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Northeast Regional Freshman of the Year. Rettke was also named to the all-region team, along with junior Tionna Williams. A Wisconsin player has won the regional freshman award the last three years, with Williams and Molly Haggerty preceding Rettke. Freshman setter Sydney Hilley, Rettke and Williams are all eligible for the A-V-C-A All-America team — which will be released one week from today (Wednesday).