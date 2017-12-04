Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(State College, PA) — Less than two days after a disheartening 25-point loss on the home court to Ohio State, the Wisconsin Badgers looked like a different team Monday — very different. Tough defense and good movement on offense translated into a 64-63 win at Penn State. The Badgers even showed some resilience when the Nittay Lions were trying to rally from behind. Junior forward Khalil Iverson led Wisconsin scoring with 16 points, while freshman Nate Reuvers added 11. Wisconsin held a 51-34 lead with a little over nine-and-a-half minutes to go when Penn State went on a 16-3 run. The Lion rally fell just short. Center Mike Watkins led Penn State with 22 points. Wisconsin is back in action Wednesday night at Temple.

>>Bucks Drop Road Game Against Red-Hot Celtics 111-100

(Boston, MA) — The Boston Celtics improved their record to 21-4 Monday night with a 111-100 win over Milwaukee. The Bucks cut a 20-point deficit to just seven, but could never catch the team with the best record in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 40 points, but his team got almost no production from its bench. Malcolm Brogdon was the only effective non-starter, scoring 10 in 32 minutes of play. Kyrie Irving led Boston with 32 points. The Bucks stay on the road with a Wednesday game at Detroit. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p-m.

>>Rodgers’ Return Exciting, But Focus Has To Be On Winning

(Green Bay, WI) — The impending return of All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a really good thing for the Green Bay Packers, but his presence at practice is a distraction. Coach Mike McCarthy’s job is to keep the focus on winning the next game against lowly Cleveland. If the Packers don’t, the question of whether Rodgers is medically cleared to play won’t mean anything. It’s a real worry that Green Bay’s slim playoff hopes could be wiped out by a loss to the winless Browns. Although quarterback Brett Hundley was ineffective in the win against Tampa Bay — throwing for just 84 yards — he did lead his team on a game-tying field goal drive in the fourth quarter and the 72-yard game-winning touchdown drive in the overtime period.

>>UW Hockey Goaltending Assignment Up In The Air

(Madison, WI) — A rough outing by All-American Kyle Hayton and a good relief appearance by Jack Berry adds questions to Wisconsin’s goaltending situation. Berry had 40 saves in the 3-2 win at Minnesota. He relieved Hayton after the graduate transfer surrendered five goals on 19 shots Friday. Even though the Badgers are winning more, their inconsistency in goal is a problem for a team with higher ambitions. Coach Tony Granato calls Hayton an elite athlete, meaning he’ll probably get another shot. He had a .934 save percentage at St. Lawrence. That has dropped more than 40 points with the Badgers. Granato hasn’t said who will be between the pipes when Wisconsin hosts Notre Dame Friday night.

>>Wisconsin Returns To NCAA Regional Round For 5th Straight Time

(Stanford, CA) — Playing in the regional round of the N-C-A-A volleyball championship has become the norm for Wisconsin. The Badgers have made it this far five straight seasons, even though they are unseeded this time. Wisconsin faces Stanford in a regional semifinal Friday at 10 p-m. The winner of that match will take on the Texas-Utah winner Saturday. The regional champion advances to the National Semifinals in Kansas City December 14th, with the national championship match played two days later in the Sprint Center.