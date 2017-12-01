Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Green Bay, WI) — Aaron Jones only carried the ball once in the Packers’ game Sunday, but his 20-yard touchdown gave Green Bay a 26-20 win. The overtime win got the Packers back to the .500 mark at 6-6 and leaves then two games behind Carolina in the Wild Card race with four games left in the season. Quarterback Brett Hundley was good for only 84 yards passing, but his team chewed up the Bucs on the ground. Jamaal Williams rushed for 113 yards on 21 carries and Hundley added another 66. Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston connected on 21-of-32 passes for 270 yards. Winston’s 11-yard T-D pass to Cameron Brate gave his team a 20-17 lead with six minutes to go. Mason Crosby’s field goal at 2:01 sent the contest into overtime. Linebacker Clay Matthews, who was questionable for the game, had two-and-a-half sacks, while the Packers totaled seven as a team. Defensive lineman Dean Lowry picked up a Winston fumble and returned it 62 yards for Green Bay’s other touchdown. The Packers visit Cleveland next Sunday.

>>Badgers To Meet Miami In Orange Bowl

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers have been chosen to play in the Orange Bowl December 30th. The opponents for the 12-1 Badgers will be the Miami Hurricane. Coach Paul Chryst’s team had hoped to be playing in the College Football Playoffs, but Saturday’s 27-21 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference Championship game ended that dream. This will be the first appearance for Wisconsin in the prestigious bowl game which dates back to 1935. The date in Hard Rock Stadium marks the second straight year for the Badgers to play in a New Year’s Six bowl — after taking down Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl last year. Tickets for the Orange Bowl go on sale today (Monday).

>>Badgers — Current & Former — Have Big Presence On 2 National Teams

(St. Paul, MN) — Wisconsin Badger senior Annie Pankowski will be joined by four former Badgers on the U-S women’s national hockey team next Sunday. The U-S will take on the Canadian national team in a televised exhibition game at 3:00 p-m in the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Also on the U-S roster will be former Badgers Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hillary Knight and Alex Rigsby. The Canadian team will have a Wisconsin look, too. Current senior Emily Clark with be joined by former Badgers Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull. The two teams will play each other six times before the Winter Olympics in Pyeong Chang, South Korea. They’ve split the first two.

>>Brewers Rejected By Japanese Super Star

(Milwaukee, WI) — Shohei Ohtani won’t be joining the Milwaukee Brewers. The team was notified it didn’t make the cut in the bidding for the two-way Japanese super star. Major league teams were told Sunday which ones would advance to face-to-face meetings with Ohtani’s representatives. The 23-year-old is called the “Babe Ruth of Japan” because he hits with power and yet is one of the best pitchers in that league. He missed a good portion of last year with an injury. Ohtani has stated his preference to be a rare two-way player in the U-S, taking the field or serving as a designated hitter on the days he doesn’t pitch. He reportedly wants to play on the West Coast.

>>Taylor Could Still Set Freshman Rushing Record In FBS

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin freshman Jonathan Taylor has one more game as he tries to set the record for rushing yardage by a first-year player. He was held to just 41 yards on 15 carries by the Ohio State defense Saturday. Taylor has one-thousand-847 yards as the Orange Bowl game approaches December 30th. The all-time record for a freshman running back is held by former Oklahoma Sooner Adrian Peterson, who had one-thousand-925 yards in 2004.