Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Drops Close Game To Xavier 91-87

(Milwaukee, WI) — Xavier hit six straight clutch free throws in the final 28 seconds to hold off Marquette 91-87 Wednesday night in the Big East opener for both teams. Trevon Blueitt scored 23 to lead the Musketeers to their eighth straight victory. Andrew Rousey’s 31 points led the Golden Eagles. Marquette kept the game against the number-six ranked team in the country close by often out-hustling the visitors for loose balls and strong play in the paint. The Golden Eagles wrap up a four-game homestead with a conference game against Georgetown Saturday.

>>Badgers Take Care Of Business Against Chicago State 91-87

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers got back to the .500 mark by beating Chicago State at home Wednesday night 82-70. The Badger record is 7-7. Ethan Happ scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds in his team’s third straight win. Khalil Iverson had 17 and freshman Brad Davison added 15, but had to leave the action twice with a shoulder problem. Wisconsin didn’t blow out a Chicago State team which was losing for an 11th straight time. The Badgers have one more non-conference opponent — U-Mass-Lowell Saturday — before returning to Big Ten play.

>>Packers 2018 Schedule Solidified

(Green Bay, WI) — With the Green Bay Packers guaranteed a third-place finish in the N-F-C North, they already have a pretty good idea what next season’s schedule will look like. The Packers will play six games in the division, four games with the N-F-C West and four with the A-F-C East. The final two games are scheduled, based on where Green Bay finishes in the North. Since Detroit holds the tie-breaker, the Packers are guaranteed third place, even if they win Sunday and both teams finish 8-8.

(NOTE: 2018 home games-Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, Bears, Lions, Vikings. 2018 road games-Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Vikings.)

>>Badgers Soak Up Sun On “Beach Day”

(Miami, FL) — The reward for a 12-1 season and an appearance in the Orange Bowl includes a “beach day” for the Wisconsin Badgers. While most of their fans were shivering in sub-zero wind chill factors, team members hit the beach for a little volleyball, jet-ski riding and sun-soaked relaxation. There has been plenty of work for the number-six ranked Badgers, but Wednesday was a day to enjoy the benefits of the place called “The Sunshine State.” Video of some of the activities was posted to the team’s Twitter page. Things are serious again today as Wisconsin gets ready for the 7:00 p-m Saturday kickoff.

>>Bucks Host Hot Timberwolves

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Minnesota Timberwolves visit Milwaukee riding a five-game winning streak. Minnesota’s record is 22-13, good for fourth place in the N-B-A Western Conference, six games behind Golden State. Jimmy Butler leads the Wolves in scoring with 20-point-seven points-a-game. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins average another 38. Towns is Minnesota top rebounder with 11-point-six-a-game. This is the first meeting between the two almost half-way through the season. Tip-off is at 7:00 p-m.