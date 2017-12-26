Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>20 Bucks Turnovers Spell Defeat Against Bulls 115-106

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Chicago Bulls capitalized on 20 Milwaukee turnovers, beating the Bucks on their home court for the second time in 11 days, 115-106. Milwaukee’s record falls to 17-15 after the team got off to a good start in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way after taking the last game off, scoring a dozen points as his team went up 31-22. Chicago’s record improves to 11-22, but the Bulls have won eight times in their last 10 games. They had 15 offensive rebounds, good for 14 second-chance points. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points — despite dealing with foul trouble. Milwaukee returns to action Thursday night at home against Minnesota.

>>Marquette Opens Big East Play At Home Against Xavier

(Milwaukee, WI) — Number-six Xavier visits Marquette tonight in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. The Golden Eagles have dominated the series, winning 49 out of 71 meetings and sweeping Xavier last year. Marquette guards Markus Howard and Andrew Rowsey are the top two scorers in the Big East, with the sophomore Howard scoring at a 21-point-eight clip and the senior Rowsey checking in at 20-point-seven. Trevon Bluiett leads Xavier with 19-point-eight points-a-game. The Golden Eagles will try to extend their four-game winning streak in the 7:30 p-m contest.

>>Injuries Have Miami Limping Into Orange Bowl Match-Up

(Miami, FL) — Injuries to three key players decimated the Miami Hurricanes offense in their last two games of the regular season, losses to Pitt and Clemson. Tailback Mark Walton, tight end Christopher Herndon and wide receiver Ahmmon Richards suffered season-ending injuries and all three were significant parts of the team’s offense. Senior Braxton Berrios took over as the number-one wide-out, with 52 receptions good for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore tailback Travis Homer rushed for 902 yards and seven scores.

>>Packers Shuffle Roster, Promote Rookie TE From Practice Squad

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have added rookie tight end Emanuel Byrd to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He will take some of the snaps in the team’s double-tight-end sets, a big part of the offensive playbook for the Packers. An injury to Richard Rodgers led to the move. Byrd will back up starting tight end Lance Kendricks. Another injury — this one to offensive lineman Jason Spriggs — will force some shuffling on the roster. Spriggs has been placed on injured reserve with what his coach calls a “serious, serious injury.” He had been on I-R earlier in the season.

>>5 Badgers To Play For Canada In 2018 Winter Olympics

(Madison, WI) — Senior Emily Clark and four former Badgers make up a signficant part of the 23-person roster for Hockey Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Clark will be joined by Ann-Renee Desbiens, Meaghan Mikkelson, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull. Mikkelson has been here before, but the other four will make their Olympic debuts in PyeongChang, South Korea in February. Four former Badgers will play for Team U-S-A — Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Alex Rigsby.