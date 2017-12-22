mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Wisconsin Sports 12-26

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>Badgers Go For 4th Straight Bowl Win Saturday

(Miami, WI)  —  The Wisconsin Badgers try to top off one of the school’s best-ever football seasons with a fourth straight bowl victory in Miami Saturday.  A win against the Hurricanes would give coach Paul Chryst and his team a Badger record 13 victories and would ensure a top-10 ranking for a second straight season.  Wisconsin is on a post-season roll, with wins over Auburn in the Outback Bowl, U-S-C in the Holiday Bowl and, last year, Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.  There are challenges – the Orange Bowl is basically a home game for the Hurricanes, but the Badgers will have had four weeks to get over the disappointing of missing the playoffs for the national championship.

 

>>Packers Coach Sticking With Hundley

(Green Bay, WI)  —  Brett Hundley will remain the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback against the Lions this week, despite suffering a second shutout in eight starts against Minnesota Saturday.  Coach Mike McCarthy says Hundley wasn’t the only one mis-firing.  Although he threw an interception in the red zone late in the first half, he wasn’t helped by seven dropped passes in the 16-0 loss.  McCarthy says he didn’t consider going to number-three quarterback Joe Callahan when his team couldn’t get anything going.  The game against Detroit this week wraps up the disappointing season.

 

>>Bucks Star Expected To Play Against Bulls

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in tonight’s home game against the Chicago Bulls.  Tipoff is set for 7:00 p-m.  Antetokounmpo missed Saturday’s 111-106 loss at Charlotte with a sore right knee.  The fourth loss in the last six games gave Milwaukee a 17-14 record, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.  The team’s M-V-P candidate is listed as probable.  He’s averaging 30 points, 11 rebounds and almost five assists-a-game for the Bucks.

 

>>Badger Basketball Hoping To Build Some Momentum

(Madison, WI)  —  Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard says he saw a lot of improvement in Saturday’s 81-60 win over the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.  Wisconsin’s youth and one of the toughest schedules in the country have contributed to a 6-7 start to the season.  The Badgers have three underclassmen starting and four freshmen in the regular rotation.  They should return to the .500 mark with a win in tomorrow (Wednesday) night’s home game against Chicago State.  The visitors have lost nine games in a row and will bring a 2-13 record into the Kohl Center.

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Luke D. Siem December 22, 2017
    Luke D. Siem, 30, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, December 15th in Cancun, Mexico. He is survived by mother Patricia of Tony, 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Dennis of Mosinee, Jeremy of Spooner, Nicole Gorman of California, Michael Ellwanger of Glen Flora, Suzanne Cromwell, and Steffani Unterschuetz – both of Ladysmith, and nieces and nephews. […]
  • Sr. Sandra DeGidio OSM December 22, 2017
    Sr. Sandra DeGidio OSM 74, died on Wednesday, Dec 20th at her home in Oak Creek.  She is survived by a sister Florann Phillips of Alamogordo, NM.  3 nephews and The Servite Sisters with who she shared life with for 58 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec 27th, at 11 […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Westbrook scores 31, OKC keeps rolling with win over Rockets December 26, 2017
    OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City is starting to have the look of a contender. Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 11 assists to help the Thunder stay hot with a 112-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Paul George scored 24 points and Carmelo Anthony added 20 for the Thunder, who won their […]
  • Warriors hold on in Finals-caliber clash with LeBron and the Cavs December 26, 2017
    OAKLAND, Calif. -- When it was time for the media to exit the Cleveland Cavaliers' locker room before the game, an energetic LeBron James was ready for this Christmas Day showdown against the Golden State Warriors. "Yeah, let's get this m-----f----- started!" the four-time MVP screamed. Few Warriors players hung around in the locker room […]
  • Eagles clinch No. 1 seed with 19-10 win over Raiders December 26, 2017
    Elliott kicks 48-yard field goal with 22 seconds left as Philadelphia clinches No. 1 seed for NFC playoffs with sloppy 19-10 victory over Oakland Raiders
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.