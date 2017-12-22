Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Badgers Go For 4th Straight Bowl Win Saturday

(Miami, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers try to top off one of the school’s best-ever football seasons with a fourth straight bowl victory in Miami Saturday. A win against the Hurricanes would give coach Paul Chryst and his team a Badger record 13 victories and would ensure a top-10 ranking for a second straight season. Wisconsin is on a post-season roll, with wins over Auburn in the Outback Bowl, U-S-C in the Holiday Bowl and, last year, Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. There are challenges – the Orange Bowl is basically a home game for the Hurricanes, but the Badgers will have had four weeks to get over the disappointing of missing the playoffs for the national championship.

>>Packers Coach Sticking With Hundley

(Green Bay, WI) — Brett Hundley will remain the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback against the Lions this week, despite suffering a second shutout in eight starts against Minnesota Saturday. Coach Mike McCarthy says Hundley wasn’t the only one mis-firing. Although he threw an interception in the red zone late in the first half, he wasn’t helped by seven dropped passes in the 16-0 loss. McCarthy says he didn’t consider going to number-three quarterback Joe Callahan when his team couldn’t get anything going. The game against Detroit this week wraps up the disappointing season.

>>Bucks Star Expected To Play Against Bulls

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in tonight’s home game against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p-m. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday’s 111-106 loss at Charlotte with a sore right knee. The fourth loss in the last six games gave Milwaukee a 17-14 record, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. The team’s M-V-P candidate is listed as probable. He’s averaging 30 points, 11 rebounds and almost five assists-a-game for the Bucks.

>>Badger Basketball Hoping To Build Some Momentum

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard says he saw a lot of improvement in Saturday’s 81-60 win over the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Wisconsin’s youth and one of the toughest schedules in the country have contributed to a 6-7 start to the season. The Badgers have three underclassmen starting and four freshmen in the regular rotation. They should return to the .500 mark with a win in tomorrow (Wednesday) night’s home game against Chicago State. The visitors have lost nine games in a row and will bring a 2-13 record into the Kohl Center.