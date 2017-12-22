Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Milwaukee, WI) — It was raining threes in Marquette’s last non-conference game Thursday night. The Golden Eagles hit 14 in a 92-51 rout of American. Sophomore Sam Hauser was good on 8-of-10 shots and scored 29 points, while senior Andrew Rowsey added 19 on just six floor shots. Marquette hit 59 percent of its shots while improving its record to 9-3. The teams combined for 19 turnovers in a messy first half, then the Eagles scored the first 17 points after intermission to go up 65-33. They will need some of that hot shooting to compete in the Big East. The conference schedule starts at home against Xavier next Wednesday.

>>Slow Start In OT Dooms Phoenix In 81-78 Defeat

(Green Bay, WI) — Bowling Green scored 11 of the first 14 points in overtime to edge the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Thursday night 81-78. The Phoenix had a chance in the closing seconds of regulation, but weren’t able to get a shot off before the buzzer. Kahlil Small had 19 points and nine rebounds for Green Bay. Sandy Cohen tacked on 16 in his first game for head coach Linc Darner after transferring. The Phoenix put their 5-7 record on the line against the Wisconsin Badgers tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison.

>>Adams Out For Vikings Game — Could Be Done For Season

(Green Bay, WI) — Quarterback Brett Hundley won’t have his favorite target on the field tomorrow (Saturday) night when the Packers play the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Mike McCarthy has ruled out wide receiver Davante Adams for the game. It’s possible Adams won’t play the rest of the season and he becomes a free agent this spring. If he is done, Adams will finish with 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only one N-F-L receiver, Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins, has caught more scoring passes. Adams was on the receiving end of 46 passes while Hundley was filling in for Aaron Rodgers in seven games.

>>Badgers Host UW-Green Bay Saturday Afternoon

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers will try to shake the rust off after being idle for a week for final exams. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is coming to town for a 4:30 p-m tip-off at the Kohl Center Saturday. The Phoenix have never beaten U-W on its home court. Both teams have 5-7 records and it’s the first time in 16 seasons the Badgers haven’t won at least half of their outings after the first 12 games. Badger coach Greg Gard coached his first game at U-W against Green Bay exactly two years ago on December 23rd, 2015 — an 84-79 Badger win.

>>Bucks Play Charlotte Hornets Back-To-Back

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks host Charlotte at 7:00 p-m tonight (Friday) in the first game of a back-to-back weekend series. The two teams travel to North Carolina for the Saturday night game. The Bucks are trying to build off a 119-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and superstar LeBron James Tuesday. The Hornets and Bucks have split two games so far this season. If Milwaukee pulls off the sweep, it will be five games over .500 for the first time in 12 years.