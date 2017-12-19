Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Rodgers Returns To IR

(Green Bay, WI) — His coach says the player is not happy about it, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been returned to injured reserve. Brett Hundley will take the snaps Sunday against the Vikings. After the loss to Atlanta, the team decided there was no reason to risk further injury to its star quarterback in the final two games. Coach Mike McCarthy says benching Rodgers was in his best interest. At the same time Rodgers was put back on I-R, Green Bay re-signed quarterback Joe Callahan. He had been released three days ago to make room for Rodgers on the active roster.

>>Suspension Reduced From 2 Games To 1 For Adams Hit

(New York, NY) — The National Football League has reduced the penalty for a late hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams from two games to one. Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis had appealed. Adams has been active on Twitter after going through the concussion protocol for a third time in 14 months. He says there’s no room for hits like the one he absorbed in football. Adams didn’t seem receptive to a tweeted apology from Davis Monday. Earlier this season Adams suffered a concussion in a hit from Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan.

>>(This Time) Bucks Hold On After Blowing Big Lead 119-116

(Milwaukee, WI) — Likely playing in the Bradley Center for the final time, former Marquette star Dwayne Wade led a furious comeback by his Cleveland Cavaliers – but it fell just short. The Cavs went on a 24-2 run in the fourth period, wiped out a 20-point deficit, but lost to the Bucks 119-116 Tuesday night. Milwaukee led 103-83 and superstar LeBron James was on the bench when Cleveland took over. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Wade put his team up 107-105. The Bucks have blown leads several times this season, but not this time. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and had 13 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe scored 26. James led all scorers with 39 for the Cavs. Milwaukee hosts Charlotte in its next game Friday night.

>>College Football Early Signing Period Starts Today, Ends Friday

(Madison, WI) — At least 17 of the 19 known commitments to the Wisconsin Badgers 2018 recruitment class are expected to sign up this week. For the first time, the N-C-A-A is opening an early Letter of Intent signing period between today (Wednesday) and Friday. It’s a good group of U-W athletes. Even though there are only 19 commitments, the Wisconsin class is ranked 34th by 24-7Sports and 31st by Rivals.

>>Wisconsin Volleyball Ends Season Ranked 12th

(Lexington, KY) — Another successful season for the Wisconsin volleyball team ends with the Badgers ranked 12th by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. This is the fifth straight season for Wisconsin to be ranked in the top-15. The Badgers compiled a 22-10 record, losing in the post-season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won the national title and were ranked number-one, while runner-up Florida was second. Big Ten powers Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota were in the top-10