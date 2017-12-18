Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Falcons Win Eliminates Green Bay Playoff Hopes

(Green Bay, WI) — The Atlanta Falcons slammed the door on the faint hopes of making the N-F-L playoffs still held by Green Bay. The Falcons edged Tampa Bay 24-21 Monday night, eliminating the Packers. The last time the Packers missed post-season play was 2008, Aaron Rodgers first season as a starter. No decisions have been made public about who’s going to start at quarterback this Sunday. The team could choose to give Rodgers the last two weeks of the season to continue the healing process from a broken collarbone. He did look healthy in the loss to Carolina, despite throwing an uncharacteristic three interceptions.

>>Rusty After 9 Days Off, Golden Eagles Hold Off Northern Illinois, 79-70

(Milwaukee, WI) — Markus Howard scored 26 points to lead Marquette to a 79-70 win over Northern Illinois Monday night. The Golden Eagles struggled with poor shooting and foul trouble in their first game after a nine-day break for finals. Sam Hauser scored 21 points as Marquette’s record improved to 8-3. The Eagles missed 21-of-30 3-pointers and the two teams combined for 53 free throws. Senior Andrew Rowsey left the action with a leg injury late in the second half. Marquette hosts American University Thursday at the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center.

>>Phoenix Slam Rockford 108-64

(Green Bay, WI) — Khalil Small scored 29 points as the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay raced past Rockford Monday night 108-64. The Phoenix record improves to 5-6. Green Bay had five players in double figures for the non-conference game at the Resch Center. Rockford committed 29 turnovers. Green Bay hosts Bowling Green Thursday night.

>>Carolina LB Thomas Davis Apologizes For Hit On Adams

(Green Bay, WI) — Carolina linebacker Thomas Davis has been suspended for two games for his hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams Sunday. Davis is expected to appeal. He apologized, twice, in the same tweet Monday, telling Adams he respects him as a player and saying he made a mistake. Adams had tweeted earlier Monday about the blindside hit, criticizing Davis. It was the second concussion of the season for the team’s top receiver and his third in the last 14 months.

>>Badgers To Honor Frank Kaminsky February 15th

(Madison, WI) — Former 2015 National Player of the Year and All-American Frank Kaminsky will be honored by the Wisconsin Badgers February 15th. Kaminsky’s number-44 jersey will be hoisted into the rafters at the Kohl Center, although the number will remain in use. Kaminsky plans to attend the ceremony when the Badgers play Purdue. He led Wisconsin to two straight appearances in the Final Four and became the only Badgers to win the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.