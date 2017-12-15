Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Rodgers Returns, But Packers Lose 31-24

(Charlotte, NC) — A 31-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday has the Green Bay Packers on the edge of elimination from the N-F-L Playoff picture for the first time since 2008. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned from injured reserve to throw for 290 yards and three touchdowns, but he was intercepted three times. Green Bay had four turnovers, including a strip-fumble by wide receiver Geronimo Allison with one minute, 28 seconds left. Panther quarterback Cam Newton threw four touchdown passes and kept his team tied at the top of the N-F-C South with New Orleans at 10-4. The 7-7 Packers host the Minnesota Vikings Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

>>Bucks Drop 115-111 Decision To NBA’s Hottest Team — Houston

(Houston, TX) — The Milwaukee Bucks stayed close, but never seriously threatened the N-B-A’s hottest team, losing at Houston Saturday night 115-111. It was the 13th straight win for the Rockets. At 15-13, the Bucks have fallen into seventh place in the Eastern Conference and second-place Cleveland is next on the schedule Tuesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 28 points led the Bucks. A four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter where the Bucks failed to score led to Milwaukee’s third loss in a row.

>>Badgers Coach Chryst Up For Another Honor

(Madison, WI) — His team’s 12-1 record has Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst on a short list for another coaching honor. Chryst was named a finalist for the Dodd Trophy Friday. It is awarded to the nation’s top college football coach “who embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.” One of the perils of sustained success is that other schools will raid your staff. Chryst will soon need an outside linebackers coach because Tim Tibesar is leaving to become defensive coordinator at Oregon State. He applied for the same position with the Badgers and was passed over — twice.

>>Once A Star — Brewers Hope Gallardo Can Recapture The Magic

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a deal with pitcher Yovani Gallardo. Drafted by the team in 2004, Gallardo was staff ace for several seasons, leaving three years ago. Gallardo has struggled since then, pitching to a 5-point-57 E-R-A in Baltimore and Seattle. He was more effective after the Mariners switched him to the bullpen last season, but it isn’t clear yet what his role with the Brewers might be. The contract agreement was settled Saturday.

>>Bucks To Sign 2-Way Deal With Kilpatrick Monday

(Milwaukee, WI) — Looking for a little more scoring punch, the Milwaukee Bucks will sign a two-way deal with Sean Kilpatrick today (Monday). He was a double-figure scorer for the Nets last season, averaging just over 13 points-a-game. His role was cut sharply this season in Brooklyn. Kilpatrick will replace Gary Payton on the roster.