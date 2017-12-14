Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers Offense Offers New Look Sunday — Not Only At QB

(Green Bay, WI) — While you were gone, Aaron Rodgers, your team developed a running game. The return from a broken collarbone by the Packers quarterback is exciting for coaches, players and fans, but the possibility of a more diversified offense might be even better. While Rodgers was nursing his injury, performances by Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams suggest Green Bay doesn’t have to put all of the burden on him. Over the last five games Williams has 545 yards and five touchdowns. Jones provides the shifty change-of-pace back most N-F-L offenses are looking for. Aaron Rodgers will still be the star — if his performance matches his history — but he has a better supporting cast than he had.

>>Marquette G Markus Howard Named Big East Player Of The Week

(Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette sophomore guard Markus Howard has been named Big East Player of the Week. He averaged 28-and-a-half points and six-and-a-half rebounds in Golden Eagles wins over Vermont and Wisconsin. He had 34 points in the 91-81 win against Vermont and led Marquette to an easy 82-63 win over the Badgers in the rivalry game with 23. Howard leads the conference in scoring with 22-and-a-half points-a-game.

>>Brewers GM Laying Groundwork For Moves Still To Come

(Milwaukee, WI) — The baseball Winter Meetings have ended with no moves made by the Milwaukee Brewers, but that doesn’t mean it was just a half-week in the Orlando sun for general manager David Stearns. The team has reportedly laid the groundwork for deals which could still come before the start of the season. Milwaukee has been one of the busiest major league clubs the last two years, but the lack of activity reveals a much more stable 40-man roster. The team still wants a starting pitcher, some relief help and a second baseman. The Kansas City Royals might be ready to move players like left-handed starter Danny Duffy and second baseman Whit Merrifield. No deals for relievers were made because the Brewers were put off by the big contracts free agent pitchers were demanding.

>>Bucks F Teletovic Dealing With Pulmonary Embolism

(Milwaukee, WI) — Six-foot-nine forward Mirza Teletovic of the Milwaukee Bucks has missed 16 games this season and that number is likely to go up. The team announced Thursday Teletovic is suffering from pulmonary embolism in both lungs, a condition he has had in the past. The player had experienced unusual fatigue earlier this week and team physicians discovered the condition during a consultation. Teletovic has averaged seven points and two rebounds in the 10 games he has played this season. It isn’t clear when he might return, but he is going to use the next 10 days as a rest period.

>>Panthers Edge Badgers On Kohl Center Floor

(Madison, WI) — In a rivalry game, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have edged the Wisconsin Badgers 67-64. Bailey Farley had a game-high 16 points for the Panther women, scoring nine of them in a decisive fourth quarter. Milwaukee has a record of 8-2 after eight straight wins. Defensive effort was a big factor as the Badgers were held to 36 percent shooting. This marks the first time in the history of the Panther women’s basketball program that the team has beaten two Big Ten opponents in the same season. The Badger record falls to 7-6.