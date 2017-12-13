Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Davison FT Makes Wisconsin A Winner 81-80

(Madison, WI) — Freshman Brad Davison hit a free throw with two seconds left giving Wisconsin an 81-80 win over Western Kentucky Wednesday night. The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Badgers. Center Ethan Happ and guard Brevin Pritzl led Wisconsin with 17 points apiece. Davison finished with 16. The Badgers committed 15 turnovers and missed 10 of their 23 free throws, but shooting almost 73 percent from the floor in the second half covered up a lot of problems. Wisconsin hit five of its first six 3-point attempts after the break, erasing a deficit and taking a 65-54 lead. The Hilltoppers came roaring back to tie the game at 71 and it went back-and-forth after that. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and hit the first of two free throws to improve Wisconsin’s record to 5-7. U-W-Green Bay visits the Kohl Center Saturday, December 23rd after a break of a week-and-a-half for the Badgers.

>>Mistake-Prone New Orleans Overpowers Bucks 115-108

(New Orleans, LA) — The two big men for New Orleans performed as expected in a 115-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night. DeMarcus Cousins scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds, while Anthony Davis added 25 to go with 10 rebounds. The error-filled contest included 21 Pelican turnovers — nine by Cousins — but he scored six points late in the game and his 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go ended Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points and nine rebounds. Milwaukee was up 94-87 with a little over seven minutes on the clock, but New Orleans owned those minutes by outscoring the Bucks 28-14. Milwaukee returns home to host the Chicago Bulls tomorrow (Friday) night.

>>Carolina’s Coach Never Thought His Team Would Dodge Rodgers

(Charlotte, NC) — Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he expected quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be on the field for Green Bay this Sunday – ever since he was hurt in October. Rivera checked the calendar and saw his team was the Packers’ eighth opponent after Rodgers was put on injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of eight weeks. Rivera says Green Bay did a great job of staying eligible for the playoffs while the two-time M-V-P was recuperating. It’s not clear what kind of restrictions Rodgers might be under, but Rivera isn’t expecting much. He says Rodgers might stay in the pocket more and throw more quick passes to avoid contact as much as possible.

>>Chryst Up For Coach Of Year … Again

(Madison, WI) — University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is a finalist for the Paul Bryan Coach of the Year award for a second straight year. Chryst was the 2017 Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Badgers to a 12-1 season. He is 33-7 in three seasons of leading the program in Madison and his team went 12-0 in the regular season this time — the program’s first undefeated campaign in 105 years. The award winner will be announced January 10th. The other six finalists are: former U-C-F coach Scott Frost, U-S-C coach Clay Helton, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Army coach Jeff Monken and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

>>UW Middle Blocker Rettke: All-American, Freshman Of The Year

(Madison, WI) — University of Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke is the first Badger freshman named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American first term. The six-foot-eight athlete was also named National Freshman of the Year. Rettke is the third Badger volleyball star named All-American and she is one of two freshmen named to this year’s team, along with Minnesota’s Samantha Samedy. The National Player of the Year will be announced at a banquet in Kansas City today.