Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Green Bay, WI) — Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has looked good throwing the ball in practice and he says he feels good. That’s fine to hear, but it has no bearing on whether he suits up next Sunday. Rodgers went through a battery of tests Monday as the medical experts try to determine if it is safe for him to strap on the shoulder pads and helmet, and return to action. Coach Mike McCarthy says he has no timetable for when that decision might be made. If the doctors clear him, Rodgers could start getting ready tomorrow (Wednesday) when the Packers return to practice. He is eligible to be returned to the 53-man roster from the N-F-L injured reserve list Saturday. He’s missed seven games and the Packers have won three of them. When he broke his left collarbone in 2013, Rodgers missed seven games, but that break wasn’t as severe and it didn’t involve his throwing shoulder.

>>AP Football All-American Team Includes 5 Badgers

(Madison, WI) — A record-tying five Wisconsin Badgers have been named to the 2017 Associated Press Football All-American team. The only other time that has happened was in 2010. Junior linebacker T.J. Edwards was named to the first-team after a season including 75 tackles and four interceptions. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor and senior tight end Troy Fumagalli were named to the second team, while redshirt junior guard Beau Benzschawel and redshirt sophomore tackle David Edwards were named to the third team released Monday. Fumagalli caught 43 passes for 516 yards and four touchdowns. Taylor is the nation’s third-leading rusher with 18-hundred-47 yards and 13 touchdowns. He finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

>>Wisconsin Hockey Ranked #1 (Women), #13 (Men) At Break

(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team is ranked number-one in the Division I poll for an 11th week in a row. The Badgers blanked St. Cloud State twice last weekend — good enough to earn them unanimous support for the top position as team’s enter the four-week, mid-season break. Wisconsin’s next action is January 13th and 14th at home against Minnesota State-Mankato. A pair of losses to Notre Dame knocked the Wisconsin men’s team down to 13th in this week’s poll. The Fighting Irish moved up to number-three — the top ranking for a Big Ten team. Ohio State is ninth, Minnesota 10th and Penn State 15th. When action resumes after the break, the Badgers will travel to Penn State for a weekend series starting January 5th.

>>Short-Handed Badger Basketball Losea King For Rest Of Season

(Madison, WI) — Bad news became worse for the Wisconsin Badgers Monday. Freshman guard Kobe King will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his left knee. Coach Greg Gard already knew he’d be lost indefinitely. King and sophomore D’Mitrik Trice were combining for 50 minutes of play and 14 points, so there’s a big hole in Wisconsin’s backcourt and the roster was already thin. Trice is expected to return in about a month. King is eligible to apply for a medical hardship waiver, which would mean he’d be playing as a redshirt freshman next season. Gard could choose to play junior Khalil Iverson in the backcourt to fill some of the lost minutes.