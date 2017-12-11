Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers Rally For 27-21 OT Win In Cleveland

(Cleveland, OH) — Brett Hundley hit wide receiver Davante Adams with a short pass and Adams broke a tackle and sprinted 25 yards to the end zone to give the Green Bay Packers a come-from-behind 27-21 win in overtime. Sunday’s decision keeps the Cleveland Browns winless. The Packers are back over the .500 mark at 7-6, with All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers expected to return from a broken collarbone next week. If Sunday’s win is going to be the final action for Hundley, he went out with a bang, throwing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. For a second straight week, he rallied his team to victory in O-T. Cleveland led 21-7 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on. Adams caught 10 passes and scored twice for the Packers. If the team’s medical staff clears him, Rodgers could get the start next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

>>Hockey Badgers Rest Up For 2nd Half Of Season

(Madison, WI) — To win on the big stage, you have to protect those leads. The Wisconsin men’s hockey team is off until January 5th, but you can bet Coach Tony Granato is reminding his 10-9-2 squad how close they have been to a much-better record. The Badgers held the lead or were tied in the final period in six of the nine losses and both ties. Wisconsin gave up a two-goal lead against a solid Notre Dame team on the home ice at the Kohl Center after building a two-goal lead last Friday. That one hurt, but so did the October 28th loss to St. Lawrence 6-3. That was the only game St. Lawrence has won all season.

>>Football Team Takes A Few Days Off, But Chryst Is On The Job

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers football team isn’t practicing today (Monday), Tuesday or Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the coaching staff is taking it easy. Coach Paul Chryst and his assistants are recruiting during the build-up to bowl season. This year, prospects can commit in December, rather than waiting until February under the new N-C-A-A rules. The window for prospects to sign on the dotted line is December 20th through the 22nd. If they decide to wait, February 7th is National Signing Day. Chryst is working now because F-B-S coaches aren’t allowed to recruit between December 18th and January 11th. The Badgers’ recruiting class includes 19 commitments, so far.

>>Struggling Badgers Basketball Plays On Without 2 Significant Players

(Madison, WI) — While the Wisconsin men’s basketball team tries to break a funk that includes seven losses in the last nine games, they will have to do it without one critical starter and an important reserve. Point guard D’Mitrik Trice will have surgery of his foot today (Monday) and he is expected to miss at least four weeks. He played 30 minutes in the loss to Temple, so it isn’t clear when he suffered the injury. Freshman wing Kobe King is out indefinitely after injuring his knee in last Friday’s practice. Trice had started every game before the Marquette loss. He was leading the team with more than 31 minutes-a-game on the court. King was averaging 19 minutes-a-game, scoring a little over five points-a-game.

>>Brewers Are At Disney Looking For Pitching

(Lake Buena Vista, FL) — The Milwaukee Brewers brain-trust is at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort — looking for pitching. General Manager David Stearns says he’s already been working on that task, but nothing is close to happening. The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings officially kick off today. It’s possible Stearns will do something about second base, but the focus is on starting pitching. With Jimmy Nelson recovering from shoulder surgery, the Brewers don’t have a lot of answers after Chase Anderson and Zach Davies. They’ve been connected to Cubs righty Jake Arrieta, but he might be a little costly for one of the few M-L-B teams with a budget.