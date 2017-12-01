Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Perimeter Defense Leads Bucks Past Portland 103-91

(Portland, OR) — The Portland Trailblazers were held to six-of-23 shooting on 3-pointers in a 103-91 loss to Milwaukee Thursday night. Khris Middleton led Bucks scoring with 26 points and Eric Bledsoe added 25. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. In addition to off-the-mark shooting, the Blazers committed 19 turnovers. There were boos from the crowd when Milwaukee built its lead to 24, at 83-59, in the third period. The Bucks have beaten Portland four straight times. They return home to host Sacramento tomorrow (Saturday) night.

>>Badgers, Golden Eagles Meet In NCAA Volleyball Tournament 1st Round

(Ames, IA) — Wisconsin and Marquette meet in the first round of the N-C-A-A Volleyball Tournament this afternoon in Ames, Iowa. It’s the 21st tournament appearance for the Badgers. The match against the Golden Eagles starts at 4:00 p-m in Hilton Coliseum. Marquette built a 22-9 record in the regular season, while Wisconsin was 20-9. Badger Dana Rettke was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The six-foot-eight middle-blocker was joined on the Big Ten All-Conference team by Tionna Williams.

>>Atlantic Coast Conference Dominates ACC/Big Ten Challenge

(East Lansing, MI) — Two questions emerge from the A-C-C, Big Ten Challenge — is this a down year for the Big Ten and can anyone in the conference challenge Michigan State. The Spartans’ dominating 81-63 win over Notre Dame Thursday gave the Big Ten just three wins in 14 games. Coach Tom Izzo’s team emerged looking pretty impressive. The Spartans rolled past North Carolina and even out-rebounded Notre Dame 42-21. The Wisconsin Badgers open conference play tomorrow (Saturday) when they host Ohio State.

>>Tender Shoulder Sidelines Badger Guard Davison

(Madison, WI) — It isn’t clear if freshman guard Brad Davison will be available when the Wisconsin Badgers host Ohio State tomorrow (Saturday) night. The team’s second-leading scorer didn’t practice Thursday. Davison injured the shoulder during a loss to Baylor in the Hall of Fame Classic and seemed to re-injure it in the loss to Virginia Monday night. He dressed out yesterday, wearing a shoulder brace, shooting on an open basket while the team practiced. Davison is second on the Badgers scoring at nearly 11 points-a-game. He leads the team with 16 steals. If he can’t play, sophomore Brevin Pritzl will likely take his place in the starting lineup.

>>Men’s Hockey Starts Conference Season At Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN) — Coach Tony Granato’s Wisconsin men’s hockey team plays at Minnesota in a Big Ten Conference road series. The Border Battle begins tonight (Friday night) at 3-M Arena at Mariucci at 7:00 p-m. Wisconsin brings a 9-6-2 record into the contest. The Gophers are an almost-identical 9-6-1. Wisconsin should get an idea of where it stands this month. The Badgers have a big challenge this weekend at Minnesota against the pre-season favorite Gophers, then they host first-place Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish just swept the Golden Gophers in a series.

