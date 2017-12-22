mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«
»

Sr. Sandra DeGidio OSM

Sr. Sandra DeGidio OSM 74, died on Wednesday, Dec 20th at her home in Oak Creek.  She is survived by a sister Florann Phillips of Alamogordo, NM.  3 nephews and The Servite Sisters with who she shared life with for 58 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec 27th, at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Fr. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.  A welcoming service will be held at the Church at 10 AM followed by visitation until mass.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Sr. Sandra DeGidio OSM December 22, 2017
    Sr. Sandra DeGidio OSM 74, died on Wednesday, Dec 20th at her home in Oak Creek.  She is survived by a sister Florann Phillips of Alamogordo, NM.  3 nephews and The Servite Sisters with who she shared life with for 58 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec 27th, at 11 […]
  • Rusk County News December 22, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-22-17 The first full day of winter is certainly looking and feeling like it! Wednesday through this morning many areas picked up about an inch of snow, but areas to the south of Eau Claire saw even higher totals. Osseo and Black River Falls both picked up 3″ with Arcadia seeing the highest […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Ten things I like and don't like, starting with the All-Star draft December 22, 2017
    And now for a special Thursday edition of 10 Things: 1. The All-Star draft, in jeopardy As Rachel Nichols reported, the NBA has no plans to televise the ballyhooed All-Star draft or even release the draft order. This is dumb. Look: I get the fretting from players, the league office, and the players' union. Being […]
  • The best professional wrestling matches of 2017 December 22, 2017
    Well, 2017 was a wild year in the world of professional wrestling, but it's finally drawing to a close. Over the course of 12 months, the WWE on ESPN staff has watched hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of wrestling programming, and we've seen the best (and worst) of it all. In recognition of the […]
  • Jury reaches partial verdict at FIFA bribery trial December 22, 2017
    New York City jurors say they have reached verdict on all but one of the charges against three former South American soccer officials accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.