Sr. Sandra DeGidio OSM
Sr. Sandra DeGidio OSM 74, died on Wednesday, Dec 20th at her home in Oak Creek. She is survived by a sister Florann Phillips of Alamogordo, NM. 3 nephews and The Servite Sisters with who she shared life with for 58 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec 27th, at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Fr. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. A welcoming service will be held at the Church at 10 AM followed by visitation until mass. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.
