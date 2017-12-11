Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-12-17

Rusk County dispatch received a call at about 10:20 AM Monday, of a three vehicle accident on Highway 8 near Cedar Swamp Road. According to the Police log, a dump truck and 2 vehicles were involved. Rusk County deputies, the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and Lakeview Medical Center ambulance responded to the scene. No injuries were reported and no other information was available.

Shortly after 7 PM Monday evening, Dylan M. Howard, 20, was observed in Walmart, and known to have multiple warrants for his arrest. According to the report, while attempting to escort Howard to the front of the store, a City Officer advised that Howard attempted to pull away from him. The Officer advised Howard several times to stop resisting but continued. Howard was eventually decentralized to the store floor and secured in handcuffs and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer at 5:30 PM Monday, went to an address on Lake Avenue West for a warrant service for Justin L. Ramirez, 31. When at the residence, the Officer asked a subject if Ramirez was there and he was. The Officer advised Ramirez he had a warrant and escorted him into the back of his squad car. Ramirez was transported to the Rusk County jail.

The fate of the last six Gordy’s Market stores was decided in Chippewa County court Monday.

Judge James Isaacson approved the asset purchase agreement between the Schafer family, and Nash Finch Company, for the sale of the downtown Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Cornell, Barron, Chetek and Ladysmith Gordy’s Market stores.

The $19.8 million purchase approval, however, didn’t go without argument. One attorney representing two creditor companies called the sale “not legitimate” and “not proper.”

“And so what we have is the debtor borrowing funds, or getting credit from the petitioning creditor to buy back its assets,” says Attorney Christopher Strobel. “The term of art used in receivership cases for this kind of maneuver is a flush and switch, the ownership is switched to a new entity and meanwhile all of the unsecured creditors, all the unpaid employees, unpaid vendors, are flushed away.”

During the hearing this afternoon, Jeff Schafer testified that Gordy’s Inc. intends to keep all 300 plus employees from the six stores in order to operate its business moving forward.