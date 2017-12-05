Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-6-17

The calendar says December and it is finally looking and feeling like it. Temperatures are chilly, but typical for this time of year, in the teens. Winds are still on the breezy side making it feel more like the single digits and even just below zero in some spots. A large trough now covers much of the eastern half of the nation with plenty of cold air dropping out of Canada. The core of the trough and upper low is centered south of Hudson’s Bay which is very common in the winter months. Typically we see disturbances move through Western Canada then dive south as they run into the trough and upper flow. We call these clipper systems in the colder months and we will see a few weak ones impact our weather in the coming days. Today a weak surface trough will be in the area which will help generate a mostly cloudy sky. It will also bring the chance for a few scattered snow showers and flurries with perhaps a minor accumulation in places. Any snow that falls will likely blow around with a continuation of those west and northwest breezes, up to 20 mph. Still the chance of a snow shower or flurry into the night but then some clearing is expected as this system exits. Weak high pressure will make for a mostly sunny day on Thursday but it will remain a bit breezy.

Tuesday morning just before 8 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject advising that she ran off the road on Highway 40 near Exland. According to the report, she advised that she hit her head on the steering wheel and window. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser first responder were called to the scene. The female was transported by ambulance with unknown injuries. No other information was available.

According to the police log, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon did a follow up at a location on Poplar Road, Tony. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised that a male subject was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Attorney General Brad Schimel says a glut of submissions nationwide is slowing progress on analyzing thousands of untested sexual assault kits on Wisconsin police department shelves.

The Joyful Heart Foundation has been pushing states to analyze untested kits in hopes of developing DNA profiles for serial offenders.

According to the Department of Justice’s website, 4,030 Wisconsin kits have been designated for testing in Wisconsin. As of Friday, 594 had been tested, with 58 tested at the state crime lab and 536 tested at a private lab.

Schimel told The Associated Press that individual cities across the country are each submitting thousands of kits to a limited number of labs that can’t keep up.

He says DOJ will still test all the kits in less than three years.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – A Chippewa Falls woman faces two felony charges after police said she shot up her home, then crashed her car while driving drunk.

Dorene Maclachlan was charged in the October 30 incident according to the complaint.

Maclachlan’s roommate returned home to find she had fired several round through the walls.

While police were on the scene, a call came in about a crash at a nearby home. A witness said Maclachlan crashed into a tree, then urinated on the front lawn.

That witness believed she was drunk, so he took the keys from the ignition. That’s when Maclachlan began waiving the gun around making suicidal comments.

A blood draw showed her blood alcohol count was .187

She faces charges of OWI and operating a firearm while intoxicated. She’s due back in court December 12.

Attorney General Brad Schimel says he would support closing the state’s troubled youth prison if corrections officials could find another way to handle serious juvenile offenders.

Schimel said in an interview that Missouri’s juvenile detention system has merit. That state places offenders in smaller facilities typically close to their homes.

Schimel says he’s not sure that model would work in Wisconsin since most juvenile offenders are from Milwaukee. He says the real answer is to keep Milwaukee’s children out of the system by addressing their needs early in life.

Schimel’s DOJ began investigating allegations of widespread abuse at the prison outside Irma in 2015. The FBI has since taken over the probe. A federal judge this summer ordered guards to reduce the use of solitary confinement and pepper spray.