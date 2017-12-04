Rusk County News
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-5-17
Winter is back. Snow showers last night left us with a dusting in some spots and several inches of accumulation in others. In Eau Claire, they received 0.5″ while up around Hayward, Seeley and Sarona totals topped out at 4-6″. Here in Ladysmith it was a trace to maybe an inch. Temperatures are much cooler and the feeling of winter will remain in the air in the coming days.
A typical winter weather pattern is taking over, ending our stretch of above average temperatures and replacing it with a stretch of below average readings. Low pressure will be moving further away into Canada, but this will be a powerful storm and its circulation will still be covering the Upper Midwest. This will keep us rather windy through the day with more clouds than sun and perhaps a few afternoon flurries and snow showers. You will want that heavier winter coat again, along with those winter accessories as highs will only be in the low 20’s but with the strong winds, it will feel like it’s in the single digits all day.
The pattern change will lead to a large upper trough over the eastern half of the nation by later this week, keeping us in northwest flow and this typically leads to more clouds than sun. A weak disturbance within the trough may touch off more flurries on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 20’s. Winds will be lighter, but still expect northwest breezes that will keep it feeling colder. Some drier air is then forecast to arrive on Thursday which would allow for a mostly sunny sky to return but it won’t make a difference with regards to temperatures. Highs will only be around 20 and it should be one of the coldest days this week.
Monday morning Ladysmith Police received two theft complainants. The first a City Officer met with a 64 year old female regarding three pictures that she left at Midwest Country Furnishings to have framed. Midwest Furnishings has closed and the complainant is unable to get her property back from the business owner. The second complaint, a City Officer met with a 78 year old female regarding her consigning multiple items with the owner at Midwest Country Furnishings when it was still in business. The cases are being investigated.
LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW) –
An elderly Lincoln County woman sent thousands of dollars to phone scammers, but law enforcement got the money before the thieves did.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said the 90 year-old Tomahawk woman received a call from someone pretending to be the Drug Enforcement Agency.
They claimed her grandson was being held in jail on drug charges and demanded she send bail money to an address in Michigan. She agreed and shipped the money.
Lt. Tim Fischer said, “they told her she needed to send $4,000 in order to have him released from custody. When she agreed to do so, a second call came in and said the total was now $11,000.”
The woman realized she may have been scammed and contacted police. They tracked down the package, intercepted it, and returned the money to the woman.
Authorities remind you that government agencies will not call you asking for money or personal information over the phone.
