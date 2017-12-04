Rusk County News

Winter is back. Snow showers last night left us with a dusting in some spots and several inches of accumulation in others. In Eau Claire, they received 0.5″ while up around Hayward, Seeley and Sarona totals topped out at 4-6″. Here in Ladysmith it was a trace to maybe an inch. Temperatures are much cooler and the feeling of winter will remain in the air in the coming days.

A typical winter weather pattern is taking over, ending our stretch of above average temperatures and replacing it with a stretch of below average readings. Low pressure will be moving further away into Canada, but this will be a powerful storm and its circulation will still be covering the Upper Midwest. This will keep us rather windy through the day with more clouds than sun and perhaps a few afternoon flurries and snow showers. You will want that heavier winter coat again, along with those winter accessories as highs will only be in the low 20’s but with the strong winds, it will feel like it’s in the single digits all day.

The pattern change will lead to a large upper trough over the eastern half of the nation by later this week, keeping us in northwest flow and this typically leads to more clouds than sun. A weak disturbance within the trough may touch off more flurries on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 20’s. Winds will be lighter, but still expect northwest breezes that will keep it feeling colder. Some drier air is then forecast to arrive on Thursday which would allow for a mostly sunny sky to return but it won’t make a difference with regards to temperatures. Highs will only be around 20 and it should be one of the coldest days this week.