Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-1-17

Thursday morning shortly before 7 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle back ended his truck trailer on Community Park Road. According to the report, the caller advised that there was one person laying on the ground. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. A citation is pending from the accident. No other information was available.

At 10:40 AM Thursday morning Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a two car accident in front of the Colonial Nursery on Highway 27 South of Ladysmith. According to the police log, one of the vehicles was in the driveway and the other vehicle was off the roadway. One subject had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Ladysmith Fire Department. No injuries were reported. A Citation was issued but no other information was available.

Lawyers on both sides of an upcoming homicide trial layout their motions as the jury trial draws near.

Jesse Lloyd,22, faces charges of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Kenneth Patterson. Thursday, both the prosecution and the defense presented their motions before Judge James Isaacson.

Investigators found Patterson’s body in March of 2016 in the yard of a home in the Town of Eagle Point near Lake Wissota. Investigators said Jesse Lloyd and Matthew Labrec met up to give narcotics to Patterson, and Lloyd ended up shooting Patterson.

Lloyd’s jury trial is scheduled for the end of January. Thursday, both Lloyd’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, and Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell laid out their motions in preparation for the upcoming trial.

In court, Judge Isaacson told lawyers on both sides he wants this to be a fair trial and asked that their not be any last minute surprises during the trial that would make the jury trial longer than expected.

“I don’t want to be making decisions where we have limited preparation time. We are all going to follow the law in this case to present what I hope is an orderly trial,” Judge Isaacson said Thursday in court.

Both sides are slated to be back in court in December for another motion hearing. Back in may, a judge sentenced Matthew Labrec to 20 years behind bars. The judge also ordered him to serve six years of extended supervision.

Lloyds trial is scheduled to run from January 23 through the 31st.

As the temperatures start to drop, local emergency responders are reminding people to be aware of the “silent killer.”

Carbon monoxide is a deadly gas that local emergency personnel deal with every year. Last month, deputies said three people in Sawyer County were believed to have died from CO poisoning.

This season, a local fire department said CO cases are lower than normal, but it’s expecting cases to rise as the season gets colder.

“Headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, lightheadedness…”

Sounds like the flu right?

“That moves on to confusion and sometimes people pass out.”

But carbon monoxide poisoning is not something to take lightly.

“We call it the “silent killer” because sometimes people feel like they have the flu, will go to bed and then not wake up the next morning,” said Dr. Erik Dickson with HSHS Western Wisconsin St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Every year, patients enter the doors at the hospital because of it, but doctors’ goal is to never see it all winter long. So don’t forget to make sure you have a working co detector in your home.

“When when one goes off, call the fire department,” Dickson said.

“It is the silent killer, usually when it affects one person it affects full families at one time,” said Mike Keown with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.

The department has already responded to more than 10 CO detectors going off this month. Luckily there’s only been one minor incident this season.

“November, December, whenever its starts getting colder people are starting to turn on their furnaces for the first time of the year,” Keown said. “So anytime you get colder weather calls do increase.”

Aside from checking your furnaces and ventilation, emergency personnel said you shouldn’t start your car in your garage, even with the door open; so you may have to brave the cold.

“The other thing that sometimes happens in the winter time especially, is people start their cars in their garage with garage door closed; and CO replaces oxygen in their home,” Dickson said.

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department even has a borrowing program if you don’t have a working co detector in your home; all you have to do is give them a call.

“Anytime you suspect you do it’s advised you call 911 and evacuate the home,” Keown said.

The fire department reminds everyone to check the batteries on their carbon monoxide detectors, typically when you check your fire alarms. You should also get your appliances checked, especially gas ones, checked every year to help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.