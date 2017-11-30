Rusk County News
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-1-17
Thursday morning shortly before 7 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle back ended his truck trailer on Community Park Road. According to the report, the caller advised that there was one person laying on the ground. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. A citation is pending from the accident. No other information was available.
At 10:40 AM Thursday morning Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a two car accident in front of the Colonial Nursery on Highway 27 South of Ladysmith. According to the police log, one of the vehicles was in the driveway and the other vehicle was off the roadway. One subject had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Ladysmith Fire Department. No injuries were reported. A Citation was issued but no other information was available.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)– Lawyers on both sides of an upcoming homicide trial layout their motions as the jury trial draws near.
Jesse Lloyd,22, faces charges of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Kenneth Patterson. Thursday, both the prosecution and the defense presented their motions before Judge James Isaacson.
Investigators found Patterson’s body in March of 2016 in the yard of a home in the Town of Eagle Point near Lake Wissota. Investigators said Jesse Lloyd and Matthew Labrec met up to give narcotics to Patterson, and Lloyd ended up shooting Patterson.
Lloyd’s jury trial is scheduled for the end of January. Thursday, both Lloyd’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, and Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell laid out their motions in preparation for the upcoming trial.
In court, Judge Isaacson told lawyers on both sides he wants this to be a fair trial and asked that their not be any last minute surprises during the trial that would make the jury trial longer than expected.
“I don’t want to be making decisions where we have limited preparation time. We are all going to follow the law in this case to present what I hope is an orderly trial,” Judge Isaacson said Thursday in court.
Lloyds trial is scheduled to run from January 23 through the 31st.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- As the temperatures start to drop, local emergency responders are reminding people to be aware of the “silent killer.”
Carbon monoxide is a deadly gas that local emergency personnel deal with every year. Last month, deputies said three people in Sawyer County were believed to have died from CO poisoning.
This season, a local fire department said CO cases are lower than normal, but it’s expecting cases to rise as the season gets colder.
“Headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, lightheadedness…”
Sounds like the flu right?
“That moves on to confusion and sometimes people pass out.”
But carbon monoxide poisoning is not something to take lightly.
“We call it the “silent killer” because sometimes people feel like they have the flu, will go to bed and then not wake up the next morning,” said Dr. Erik Dickson with HSHS Western Wisconsin St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Every year, patients enter the doors at the hospital because of it, but doctors’ goal is to never see it all winter long. So don’t forget to make sure you have a working co detector in your home.
“It is the silent killer, usually when it affects one person it affects full families at one time,” said Mike Keown with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.
The department has already responded to more than 10 CO detectors going off this month. Luckily there’s only been one minor incident this season.
“November, December, whenever its starts getting colder people are starting to turn on their furnaces for the first time of the year,” Keown said. “So anytime you get colder weather calls do increase.”
Aside from checking your furnaces and ventilation, emergency personnel said you shouldn’t start your car in your garage, even with the door open; so you may have to brave the cold.
“The other thing that sometimes happens in the winter time especially, is people start their cars in their garage with garage door closed; and CO replaces oxygen in their home,” Dickson said.
The Chippewa Falls Fire Department even has a borrowing program if you don’t have a working co detector in your home; all you have to do is give them a call.
“Anytime you suspect you do it’s advised you call 911 and evacuate the home,” Keown said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Republican, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, says he’s backing the sweeping GOP tax bill. That’s according to an aide.
Johnson’s support for the legislation is a major boost for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he tries to muscle the measure through the Senate.
GOP leaders hope to vote on Friday and send the measure to a House-Senate conference to work out the differences. They want to deliver a bill to President Donald Trump by Christmas.
In a radio interview with WISN in Wisconsin, Johnson said he secured changes in the bill on the taxes paid by businesses and is now a yes on the legislation.
At issue were millions of businesses whose owners report the firm’s profits on their individual tax returns. The vast majority of U.S. businesses are taxed this way.
- Rusk County News November 30, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-30-17 Wednesday morning at 8:15, a Ladysmith Police Officer responded to the Ladysmith Middle/High School on a report of a possible bomb threat. According to the report, the City Officer spoke with the juvenile who admitted to making a comment as a joke about blowing up the school. The juvenile will be forwarded […]
- Rusk County News November 30, 2017Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) November 30, 2017 (Thursday) at 3:08 am Thom Gerretsen >>Record Setting Threes Give Marquette A Blowout Victory (Milwaukee, WI) — A record setting three point barrage gives the Marquette men’s basketball team a 95-69 blowout of Chicago State on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles made 18 three pointers, […]