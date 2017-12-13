Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-14-17

Wednesday morning at about 7:50, a gas drive off was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The Weyerhaeuser Equity Convenience Store reported a gas drive off as of December 11th. No other information was available.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 PM Wednesday, requested assistance from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for a Domestic incident between a male and female. According to the report, both parties had been drinking and no weapons were reported. The female was reportedly bleeding from the side of her face. The male subject was headed North on County Highway VV on an ATV. Rusk County deputies were checking around the Sheldon area for a male on an ATV. Chippewa County advised the couple likes to frequent a bar in Sheldon and the male may be there. A Rusk County deputy made contact with the male subject and he was detained. The subject was transported back to the house. The Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. The female victim was transported to RCMH by personal vehicle. No other information was available.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A driver of an Amish buggy is in the hospital after being rear-ended by a truck.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m., on Hwy 12 and County Hwy M in the Township of Bridge Creek.

According to police, an Amish buggy, operated by a man was traveling westbound on Hwy 12, east of Hwy M. A truck, being operated by another man was also traveling westbound, behind the buggy.

The operator of the truck said that while following the buggy, he became distracted with an energy drink he was consuming and crashed into the rear of the Amish buggy at about 55 m.p.h.

The operator of the buggy was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be significant injuries. The operator of the truck did not appear to be injured.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Augusta Police Department, the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.