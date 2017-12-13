Rusk County News

mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-14-17

Wednesday morning at about 7:50, a gas drive off was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The Weyerhaeuser Equity Convenience Store reported a gas drive off as of December 11th. No other information was available.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 PM Wednesday, requested assistance from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for a Domestic incident between a male and female. According to the report, both parties had been drinking and no weapons were reported. The female was reportedly bleeding from the side of her face. The male subject was headed North on County Highway VV on an ATV. Rusk County deputies were checking around the Sheldon area for a male on an ATV. Chippewa County advised the couple likes to frequent a bar in Sheldon and the male may be there. A Rusk County deputy made contact with the male subject and he was detained. The subject was transported back to the house. The Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. The female victim was transported to RCMH by personal vehicle. No other information was available.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A driver of an Amish buggy is in the hospital after being rear-ended by a truck.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m., on Hwy 12 and County Hwy M in the Township of Bridge Creek.

According to police, an Amish buggy, operated by a man was traveling westbound on Hwy 12, east of Hwy M. A truck, being operated by another man was also traveling westbound, behind the buggy.

The operator of the truck said that while following the buggy, he became distracted with an energy drink he was consuming and crashed into the rear of the Amish buggy at about 55 m.p.h.

The operator of the buggy was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be significant injuries. The operator of the truck did not appear to be injured.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Augusta Police Department, the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

  • Rusk County News December 13, 2017
    12-13-2017          WLDY-WJBL NEWS Rusk County Dispatch was contacted Tuesday morning at approximately 10:30 to report an accident between a train and a plow truck in Exeland. According to the report, the train hit the plow truck and took the plow right off of the truck. The plow truck ended up in the ditch with no […]
  • Wisconsin State Sports 12/13 December 13, 2017
    >>Rodgers Given Medical Clearance To Return (Green Bay, WI)  —  Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy is getting his Christmas present two weeks early.  All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to return to the Packer lineup.  Rodgers broke his right collarbone at Minnesota October 15th.  He underwent a series of tests Monday to determine […]
  • Teen has Olympic chance she thought would be 4 years away December 14, 2017
    Cayla Barnes took her disappointment at being cut from the U.S. women's national hockey team in May and focused on graduating high school, then attending Boston College. A phone call in October changed everything.
  • Prior's knack with goalies put to test in Vegas December 14, 2017
    Dave Prior was brought to Las Vegas with hopes he would not only work with veteran Marc-Andre Fleury but also develop the Golden Knights' younger goalies. His expertise has been thoroughly put to the test during the first two months of the season.
  • Tennessee secures WR Alontae Taylor (No. 46) after losing two QB recruits December 14, 2017
    Tennessee's recruiting class lost two prospects Wednesday -- both at the quarterback position -- but new head coach Jeremy Pruitt also secured the recommitment of his first big recruit since taking over at Knoxville.? ESPN 300 quarterback Adrian Martinez and three-star Michael Penix both announced Wednesday they are no longer part of the Vols' 2018 […]
