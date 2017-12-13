Rusk County News

12-13-2017 WLDY-WJBL NEWS

Rusk County Dispatch was contacted Tuesday morning at approximately 10:30 to report an accident between a train and a plow truck in Exeland. According to the report, the train hit the plow truck and took the plow right off of the truck. The plow truck ended up in the ditch with no other damage and the train did not derail. State Patrol was contacted to inspect the incident and Jerry’s Amoco was contacted to move the plow truck out of the ditch. No injuries were reported.

Late last (Wednesday) night around midnight, Ladysmith fire and EMS responded to a fire call on County Road X, East of Tony. The neighbor to the house on fire called Rusk County Dispatch and reported that his neighbors house or barn is on fire and that the flames were higher than the trees. Once emergency vehicles arrived, they reported that thhome structure was engulfed in flames. Police spoke with a resident from the home who advised that no one should be inside the home. Another neighbor reported seeing a vehicle with two individuals leave the scene right around the time of the fire starting, but could not recall many details. The house is a total loss and the cause of fire is still undetermined. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are in contact to assist the family.

Deputies have released the names of two people who died in a home fire in Buffalo County. Two-year-old Genevieve Shawley and 30-year-old Douglas Shawley died in the fire. It happened in Buffalo City on Tuesday morning on Circle Drive. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was on the back half of a mobile home. Shortly after arriving, deputies say there was a small explosion that they believe was a small propane tank located near the home. All surrounding homes were evacuated. That’s when fire crews learned two Genevieve and Douglas were still inside the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram on Tuesday night to announce that he has been medically cleared to play for the Packers this week against the Carolina Panthers. Rodgers has been sidelined since week 6 with a broken collarbone suffered against the Minnesota Vikings. On Monday, he underwent medical testing to see if the collarbone was strong enough for him to be activated from injured reserve. In the post to instagram, Rodgers said: “It’s been a long road from that day to this, but I’m happy to say I’ve been medically cleared to return. Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff.” The Packers are 7-6 and close out the season against the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

While development is booming in Eau Claire, the need for jobs has turned in to ‘help wanted’ for a lot of local businesses. In a study done by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation, 85 percent of Chippewa Valley businesses are having a hard time hiring. The study cites four of the region’s largest industries, being manufacturing, healthcare, education and IT. But now, experts say that hurdle is now hitting even more industries. With a generation of baby boomers heading toward retirement, that gap could grow. Local businesses said that loss could cost more than pennies out of our pockets. Eau Claire EDC said turning around that trend starts at recruitment, and turning tourists in to residents.