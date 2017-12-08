WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-11-17

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday morning at about 8:35, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female reporting that a male subject stole some parts out of truck Friday afternoon at a location on Lincoln Road, Bruce. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy reported that two power lock switches were taken from a 2000 Chevy Pickup Truck. According to the report, the suspect was with a person who conducted business with the junk yard.

Saturday night at about 8:15 a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on North 1st Street, Bruce. According to the report, the Rusk County deputy was in contact with the subject. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning shortly before 11 AM, received a report of a vehicle that was West bound and went into the South ditch on County Highway V, Sheldon. According to the report, the vehicle rolled once and sustained severe damage. A Rusk County deputy was called to the scene and advised the vehicle was in bad condition and the driver should be found for a welfare check. At about 12:45 PM Sunday afternoon, the County deputy made contact with the female driver and she was reportedly OK. Citations will be issued to the female subject.

Sunday morning at about 8:45, a male subject reported to Ladysmith Police that someone damaged his mailbox at a location on East 4th Street South, Ladysmith. According to the report, there were vehicle parts left at the scene. A City Officer responded and observed the mailbox appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Also a passenger side mirror and a piece of a Maroon Plastic Body Panel was located. The Officer determined the mirror was most likely off of a Saturn from 2001. The Officer conducted a search of the vehicle’s in the area and located a subject’s Saturn and advised the subject was driving his Maroon Saturn with a missing mirror. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject admitted to striking the mailbox on December 9th. The subject was cited for operating without Insurance, but the complainant did not wirh to have enforcement action taken against the subject.

A Ladysmith Officer at 1:30 AM this (Monday) morning, observed Kenneth J Crabb JR., 36, driving South bound on County Road G heading out of the city. The Officer knew that Crabb had a warrant for his arrest and followed the vehicle that Crabb was driving out of the city until verification of a warrant was confirmed. The Officer conducted a traffic stop on Crabb’s vehicle and he was taken into custody and brought to the Rusk County jail.

Here are the week 3 winners for the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce shop local and win contest. This weeks $100 winner of Chamber Bucks is Dave Blackstock of Ladysmith, the $50 winner is Nathan Johnson of Ladysmith. The 5 $20 winners were Donna Howard of Ladysmith, Vicky Ringstad of Ladysmith, Mr. Charles Abby of Holcombe, Kaylee Bugbee of Ladysmith and Shelly Ellwanger of Ladysmith. There’s one week left in the shop local and win contest. Chamber Bucks can be picked up at the visitor center from 9 AM to 4 PM Monday thru Friday.

A bill circulating in the Legislature would create a new state-certified Wisconsin beer label.

To get the special designation, the beer would have to include a certain percentage of hops grown in Wisconsin.

The measure comes from Republican Rep. Scott Krug, of Nekoosa.

He says in a memo seeking co-sponsors that the bill is in recognition of the state’s growing hops industry.

Initially, to get the special label at least 20 percent of the hops would have to be from Wisconsin. After 2020 it would increase to 60 percent and then 80 percent after 2024.

The certification would come from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The recipes would be kept confidential.

Krug is seeking co-sponsors through Friday.