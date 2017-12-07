Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-8-17

Thursday morning at about 9:40, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female advising that a tenant came to her that was all bloody at the trailer court located on County Highway B, Glen Flora. According to the report, the caller advised that the female was involved in a Domestic incident and she has a gash on her head. The male suspect was in a Green Ford Truck and was driving around the court. Rusk County deputies and the Hawkins ambulance were called to the scene. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Just after 9 PM Thursday night, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the female driver. After an investigation, the female, Tiffany A. Woldhuis, 44, was taken into custody. She was transported to RCMH where City Police responded to assist the County deputy who advised he expected Woldhuis to resist during a blood draw. With the presence of multiple Officers Woldhuis chose to cooperate during the blood draw. She was then transported to the Rusk County Jail.

A Ladysmith Police Officer late Thursday morning, responded to the Ladysmith Middle/High School that some school property had been damaged in the boys locker room. According to the police log, the Officer spoke with the Principal who advised that someone had pulled down and broke some of the ceiling tiles in the locker room. After an investigation, witnesses advised that a 17 year old was one of the last people to be in the locker room along with another male subject. After apeaking with the 17 year old and his mother for sometime, the male finally admitted to damaging the ceiling. The Principal advised that the juvenile would be dealt with by the school.

WEAU – A Federal grand jury is indicating a Ladysmith woman for delaying mail. Seara Closs,30, is charged with delaying mail entrusted to her to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. Closs is accused of delaying mail in August while she was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

U.S. employers added a robust 228,000 jobs in November, a sign of the job market’s enduring strength in its ninth year of economic recovery.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate remained at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.

The economy is expanding at a healthy pace, and in many cases employers are scrambling to hire enough qualified workers. Over the past six months, growth has exceeded an annual rate of 3 percent, the first time that’s happened since 2014. Consumer confidence has reached its highest level since 2000.

Healthy hiring and a low unemployment rate have yet to push up wages, which rose 2.5 percent in November compared with a year earlier. The last time unemployment was this low, wages were rising at a 4 percent rate.

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) – Be prepared for slippery roads and periods of low visibility on Friday evening.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say snow totals will not be impressive with this system compared to a big winter storm. Regardless, travel will be difficult because of a combination of snow and slippery roads, and the fact many people will be driving home after a long week of work. Or, some people could be heading out for a nice dinner, followed by some Christmas shopping.

In Eau Claire and nearby communities, snow totals of a half to one inch are possible with isolated higher amounts. North and east of Eau Claire, snow totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible with isolated amounts of 2 to 3 inches, especially in Barron, Rusk, northern Chippewa, Clark, and Taylor Counties. (See forecast snow totals map)

The snow will develop with a surface low rapidly developing over the Great Lakes region on Friday afternoon, as an intense upper-level wave with energy drops over the northern United States from Canada. Flurries and light snow showers will first develop on Friday afternoon, especially after 2 p.m. By 5 p.m., snow accumulations of a trace are possible around Eau Claire, while a quarter to half inch of snow is possible near and north of highway 64. Most of the snow with this system will fall between 5 p.m. and midnight. Overnight, flurries will remain, but the low will gradually depart and a surface high will slide closer to the state. This will cause the cloud cover to break apart, setting up the area for sunshine on Saturday, though it will be chilly with highs in the teens. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower 30s.