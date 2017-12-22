Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-22-17

The first full day of winter is certainly looking and feeling like it! Wednesday through this morning many areas picked up about an inch of snow, but areas to the south of Eau Claire saw even higher totals. Osseo and Black River Falls both picked up 3″ with Arcadia seeing the highest totals at 4.5″. Spots in Buffalo, Jackson and Houston counties also reported 2-3″. Use a little extra caution if traveling, there may still be some slick spots on the roads due to the snow.

Mostly cloudy through much of the day as wind begin to shift back to the west, staying on the lighter side. Highs will remain seasonable in the middle 20s.

The much colder pattern that we’ve been talking about for days will begin to arrive this holiday weekend, but looks to come in two phases. A cold front will slide through Friday night, shifting winds and dropping temperatures into Saturday. Lows that morning are forecast to be near 10 degrees, while temperatures will only rise into perhaps the mid teens as cold air advection occurs through the day. High pressure will be located to our west, with northwest flow into Wisconsin and a partly to mostly sunny sky.

A clipper type system will then drop down from the northwest and pass through the Upper Midwest. Placement of this feature is iffy, but out ahead of it the winds will temporarily shift to the west and southwest. This will keep us in the teens for at least the start of Christmas Eve while some extra clouds are possible. As this passes, even colder air will then follow with temperatures dropping through the afternoon. It will be quite cold but typical of the North Pole as Santa makes his rounds that night, while staying very cold into Christmas Day.

The holiday looks dry at this time with sunshine and a few clouds. The big weather story will be the frigid air that will keep highs barely above zero. A large high pressure system will slide in for the night and through Tuesday, and with light winds temperatures Tuesday morning could be in the double digits below zero! Temperatures will struggle to warm through out the day despite sunshine. Afternoon highs look to only be around zero. The core of the coldest air will then begin to slide east as we watch potential moisture increase from the west. A storm system may come together in the Plains early in the week but at this time looks to stay mostly to our south. It currently brings just a few extra clouds to the area as the forecast remains mostly dry. Bundle up and stay warm, the final days of 2017 look to be frigid!

Thursday afternoon at about 4:20, a Rusk County deputy approached a group of juveniles that were fishing in the bay by Community Park Boat Landing. According to the report, the deputy while talking with them could smell Marijuana. Two subjects were 17 years old and the others were between 18 and 20 years old. During the investigation, a bottle of alcohol was seized along with a Marijuana pipe and a small amount of Marijuana. Two citations were issued for underage alcohol consumption and citations for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. One subject was arrested for 2 counts of bail jumping.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 2:45 AM this (Friday) morning on Highway 8 near Cedar Swamp Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was taken to RCMH for a blood draw. The subject was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Thursday afternoon, Kevin R. Kriz JR, 19, reported to the Ladysmith Police Department to turn himself in because of a Municipal Warrant issued for him. Kriz was then turned over to the Rusk County jail staff.

A Ladysmith Officer was advised by a Rusk County deputy Thursday afternoon, that Cheyene C. Howard, 23, was inside of Walmart and had a Warrant. The City Officer went to Walmart and began to walk through the building looking for Howard. The Officer located Howard and asked Howard to come outside to talk. Once outside the Officer advised Howard that he had a valid Rusk County Warrant. He was then arrested and brought to the Rusk County jail.

This (Friday) morning, a 57 year old male reported while he was sitting in jail in November, he asked a 54 year old female to get him some of his whites. According to the report, he suspects the female took property from his residence besides the whites he asked her to get for him. The female is a suspect in the theft.

One person was killed in a crash Thursday night in Chippewa County.

It happened around 7:30 on Highway DD in the Town of Auburn, which is northwest of Bloomer.

The sheriff’s department says Seth Larson, 26, missed a curve, went into the ditch, and rolled several times.

Larson was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the hospital. His passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say speed was a factor in the crash.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the other two suspects in the home invasion, Tyler Rognholt, 17, of Cameron and Jonah Blake, 20, of Cumberland, were taken into custody in Eau Claire.

They will be held in the Barron County jail pending formal charges.

UPDATE THURSDAY 12/21:

Two teenage boys are under arrest in connection with a pair of home invasion robberies this week in Barron County. And authorities are looking for two more suspects, who were identified today.

Zach Schwanke, 17, of Barron, and Ricky Gjerseth, 17, of Black River Falls are jailed in Barron County on charges of robbery, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Authorities are searching for Tyler Rognholt, 17, of Cameron and Jonah Blake, 20, of Cumberland. Both are considered suspects in this week’s home invasions. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Fitzgerald says the joint investigation involves the Rice Lake, Barron and Chetek Police Departments, in addition to his own agency.

Gordy’s Market took to Facebook Friday morning to issue an apology over its recent downsizing and legal troubles.

Addressing it to “our loyal value customers,” the letter opens by saying, “admitting to your mistakes is never easy. However, it is a necessary step towards correcting them.”

It goes on to say, “the entire Gordy’s organization realizes that our passion for growth and expansion contributed to us getting away from our core values. For that, we are very sorry.”

Earlier this month, a judge approved an asset purchase agreement for Gordy’s to keep its six remaining stores. At its peak, Gordy’s operated 23 stores across Wisconsin.

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.

Trump touted the size of the tax cut, declaring to reporters in the Oval Office before he signed it Friday that “the numbers will speak.”

The president said he was going to wait to sign it until after Jan. 1 but changed his mind.

The legislation provides generous cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans and smaller ones for the middle class and low-income families.

It is the first major overhaul of the nation’s tax laws since 1986, but far from the largest tax cuts in American history as the president claims. Politically, it marks the Republicans’ first major legislative accomplishment of Trump’s presidency.

Some estimates say the cuts could add to the nation’s soaring deficit.