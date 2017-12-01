Robert J. Schroeder, 57, of Ladysmith died on Thursday, November 30th at his home. He is survived by 10 brothers and sisters, Norman of Altoona, Alice Malinowski of Stanley, Ronald of Chippewa Falls, Nancy Scherr of Greenwood, Annabelle Bandoll of Chippewa Falls, Sally Redfern of Stanley, Maxine Fasbender of Chippewa Falls, Arthur of Chippewa Falls, Donna Jordan of Beaver Dam and Betty Schroeder of Weyerhaeuser.

No Services for Robert J. Schroeder will be held at this time. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.