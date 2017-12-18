mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Luke D. Siem

Luke D. Siem, 30 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, December 15th in Cancun, Mexico.  He is survived by his Mother, Patricia of Tony, 2 brothers and 4 sisters, Dennis of Mosinee, Jeremy of Spooner, Nicole Gorman of California, Michael Ellwanger of Glen Flora, Suzanne Cromwell and Steffani Unterschuetz both of Ladysmith.  Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and a complete notice will be published later.  Nash-jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News December 18, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-18-17 **THE POTENTIAL IS INCREASING FOR A SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM LATE THIS WEEK** A cold front is approaching from the west and breezes will be picking up, but temperatures will remain mild. Highs this afternoon will be running about ten degrees above average, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Overall, the […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 12-18 December 18, 2017
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Rodgers Returns, But Packers Lose 31-24 (Charlotte, NC)  —  A 31-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday has the Green Bay Packers on the edge of elimination from the N-F-L Playoff picture for the first time since 2008.  Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned from injured reserve to throw for 290 […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Cowboys pumped over return of Ezekiel Elliott December 19, 2017
    OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Ezekiel Elliott wait is over. At 10 a.m. CT, Elliott will be allowed to return to the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility in Frisco, Texas, with his six-game suspension ending just hours after the Cowboys' 20-17 win against the Oakland Raiders. While Elliott will be at The Star on Monday, however, players […]
  • Westbrook's season-high 38 lead Thunder past Nuggets, 95-94 December 19, 2017
    OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook's co-stars stepped back, and the reigning MVP stepped forward to deliver a winning performance. Westbrook scored 16 of his season-high 38 points in the fourth quarter, including the tiebreaking free throw with 2.3 seconds left, to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 95-94 victory over the Denver Nuggets on […]
  • Gatlin fires coach, 'shocked' by newspaper allegations December 19, 2017
    World 100-meter champion Justin Gatlin says he has fired coach Dennis Mitchell following an undercover investigation that appeared to show people linked to the sprinter offering to supply performance-enhancing drugs
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.