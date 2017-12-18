Luke D. Siem, 30 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, December 15th in Cancun, Mexico. He is survived by his Mother, Patricia of Tony, 2 brothers and 4 sisters, Dennis of Mosinee, Jeremy of Spooner, Nicole Gorman of California, Michael Ellwanger of Glen Flora, Suzanne Cromwell and Steffani Unterschuetz both of Ladysmith. Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and a complete notice will be published later. Nash-jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.