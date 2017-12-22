Luke D. Siem, 30, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, December 15th in Cancun, Mexico.

He is survived by mother Patricia of Tony, 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Dennis of Mosinee, Jeremy of Spooner, Nicole Gorman of California, Michael Ellwanger of Glen Flora, Suzanne Cromwell, and Steffani Unterschuetz – both of Ladysmith, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Luke will be held on Wednesday, December 27th at 12:30 PM at First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Rev. Brian Chitwood officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The Siem family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith on Tuesday from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM and also at First Church of Christ from 11:30 AM until service time.