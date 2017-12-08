mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
James L.Swiersz

James L. Swiersz, 78, died on Sunday, December 10th, at his home in Weyerhaeuser.  He is survived by his life partner Terry Benik of Weyerhaeuser, 1 daughter, Bernadette Schnell of Madison, 2 sons, Brian of Madison and Art of Huntly, IL., 8 grandchildren and 1 brother Joe Swiersz of Stillwater, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 14th, for Jim Swiersz at 11 AM at SS Peter and Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser with FR. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating.  Burial will be in the SS Pter and Paul Cemetery with Military Burial Rites provided by the Weyerhaeuser VFW.  The Swiersz Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce after 4 PM on Wednesday and also at the Church on Thursday for an hour prior to the Mass.

  • Rusk County News December 8, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-8-17 Thursday morning at about 9:40, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female advising that a tenant came to her that was all bloody at the trailer court located on County Highway B, Glen Flora. According to the report, the caller advised that the female was involved in a […]
  • Barbra Ann Taylor December 8, 2017
    Barbra Ann Taylor, 80 of Bruce, went to heaven at 3:20 AM on November 24th, 2017.  Barbra is survived by her Daughter, Wanda, 2 sons, Tom and Peter (Linda), by one daughter-in-law Tabatha, 6 grandchildren Tammy, Christian, Lexie, Aleta, Tyrone, and Dale, by 6 great grandchildren, Joeanna, Azsa, Julien, Mason, Jordan and Cali. A Celebration […]
  • NFL commissioner Roger Goodell signs five-year extension December 11, 2017
    Roger Goodell has signed a five-year contract extension to remain the commissioner of the NFL, according to a letter obtained by ESPN. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the new contract would be worth $200 million over the life of the contract -- about $40 million annually -- if owners approve all the bonuses […]
  • Steelers LB Ryan Shazier gradually improving after spinal surgery December 11, 2017
    While he remains hospitalized in Pittsburgh, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to show gradual improvement from his back injury, people familiar with his condition told ESPN. Doctors are controlling and limiting his movement as they wait for the swelling and bruising in his back to subside, sources said. It is premature to say whether Shazier […]
  • Russia says its athletes want to compete at the Olympics December 11, 2017
    The Russian Olympic Committee says its athletes are overwhelmingly in favor of competing at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games
