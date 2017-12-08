James L.Swiersz
James L. Swiersz, 78, died on Sunday, December 10th, at his home in Weyerhaeuser. He is survived by his life partner Terry Benik of Weyerhaeuser, 1 daughter, Bernadette Schnell of Madison, 2 sons, Brian of Madison and Art of Huntly, IL., 8 grandchildren and 1 brother Joe Swiersz of Stillwater, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 14th, for Jim Swiersz at 11 AM at SS Peter and Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser with FR. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Burial will be in the SS Pter and Paul Cemetery with Military Burial Rites provided by the Weyerhaeuser VFW. The Swiersz Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce after 4 PM on Wednesday and also at the Church on Thursday for an hour prior to the Mass.
