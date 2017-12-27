mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Clyde W. Lundgren

Clyde W. Lundgren, 67, of Sheldon died Saturday, December 23rd at Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston.

Clyde is survived by 1 daughter Joy Jones of Hawkins, 1 son Christopher of Rice Lake, 2 sisters Alice Winchel of Sheldon and Rachel Browne of Mapleton, MN, 2 brothers Scott of Sheldon and Bruce of Concord, NH, and 5 grandchildren.

A remembrance gathering for Clyde Lundgren will be held from 1:30 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 30th at the Sheldon Community Center. A burial memorial will be held at a later date for the family. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

