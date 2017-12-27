Clyde W. Lundgren
Clyde W. Lundgren, 67, of Sheldon died Saturday, December 23rd at Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston.
Clyde is survived by 1 daughter Joy Jones of Hawkins, 1 son Christopher of Rice Lake, 2 sisters Alice Winchel of Sheldon and Rachel Browne of Mapleton, MN, 2 brothers Scott of Sheldon and Bruce of Concord, NH, and 5 grandchildren.
A remembrance gathering for Clyde Lundgren will be held from 1:30 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 30th at the Sheldon Community Center. A burial memorial will be held at a later date for the family. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Rusk County News December 27, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-27-17 In Rusk County news over the long Christmas Holiday weekend, Friday afternoon at about 12:20, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call requesting the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department for a house fire on Short Road, Chetek. According to the report, the Weyerhaeuser and Chetek Fire Departments along with Rusk County deputies responded to […]
- Wisconsin Sports 12-27 December 27, 2017Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>20 Bucks Turnovers Spell Defeat Against Bulls 115-106 (Milwaukee, WI) — The Chicago Bulls capitalized on 20 Milwaukee turnovers, beating the Bucks on their home court for the second time in 11 days, 115-106. Milwaukee’s record falls to 17-15 after the team got off to a good start in […]