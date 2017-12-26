Beverly J. Biller, 78, of Bruce died on Saturday, December 24th in Loretta.

She is survived by: her husband Norman “Bud” of Bruce, 2 sons Kelly Patterson and Christopher Patterson, 2 daughters Joni Kessler and Julie Plumb, 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 1 stepson, 3 stepdaughters, 1 brother and 2 sisters Jerry Arnold, Shirley Matega, and Linda Arnold

A Christian Funeral Service will be held for Bev Biller on Saturday, December 30th at The Calvary Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM in Winter with Rev. Terri Blomberg officiating.

The Biller Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce after 4:00 PM on Friday.

In Lieu of Flowers: Memorials in the name of Bev Biller are requested for The Harvest of Friends in Winter.