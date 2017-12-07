Barbra Ann Taylor
Barbra Ann Taylor, 80 of Bruce, went to heaven at 3:20 AM on November 24th, 2017. Barbra is survived by her Daughter, Wanda, 2 sons, Tom and Peter (Linda), by one daughter-in-law Tabatha, 6 grandchildren Tammy, Christian, Lexie, Aleta, Tyrone, and Dale, by 6 great grandchildren, Joeanna, Azsa, Julien, Mason, Jordan and Cali.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 16th at 2 PM at the Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark A. Bartlett officiating. Friends may call at the church from 1 PM until the time of service.
