Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Madison, WI) — If Wisconsin can beat Ohio State Saturday night for the Big Ten title, there’s a good chance the Badgers will get a spot in the college football semifinals. The U-W rose one place to Number four in the weekly playoff rankings announced Tuesday night — and if the playoffs were to begin now, Wisconsin would face new Number One Clemson, and second ranked Auburn would take on Number three Oklahoma in the semifinals on New Year’s Day. Ohio State dropped one spot to Number Eight in Tuesday’s rankings with an overall mark of 10-2 while the Badgers are at 12-0. U-W coach Paul Chryst says that for now, their only focus is on winning Wisconsin’s first Big Ten championship since 2012. Athletic director Barry Alvarez says the team is right to focus on the challenge ahead of them — and not get wrapped up in what they can’t control.

>>Bucks Crush Sacramento, Giannis Scores 32

(Sacramento, CA) — The Milwaukee Bucks get a convincing 112-87 victory at Sacramento. The Bucks pulled away with a 20-3 run midway through the second period and led by 27 at halftime. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his 32 points in the third quarter, and he said the Bucks played a tight defense while coach Jason Kidd credited an improved offense that shared the ball. The Bucks had 26 assists and showed patience in finding open shots as Milwaukee did not get any second chance points — and Eric Bledsoe scored 21 while Khris Middleton had 12 after coming back from an illness, as the Bucks won for the second time in their last five games and improved to 2-1 on their Western road trip. Garrett Temple scored 18 for Sacramento, which dropped to 6-15 on the year, while Milwaukee improved to 10-9 and will play at Portland tomorrow (Thursday) night.

>>Herd Loses Third And Final Milwaukee “Home” Game

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Wisconsin Herd of the developmental “G” League has lost its third and final home game in Milwaukee, 127-122 to Fort Wayne. The Mad Ants led by 14 after the first quarter as they won their eighth straight. Cliff Alexander led Wisconsin with 35 points off the bench, while former Wisconsin recruit and Iowa standout Jarrod Uthoff was one of six Fort Wayne in double figures with 27. The Herd is now 6-3 and will play the first game in its new Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh on Friday night against the Iowa Wolves.

>>Packers Get Ready To Host Tampa, Release Two From Practice Squad

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers will start practicing today (Wednesday) for their home contest against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Packers are 5-6 after their Sunday night loss at Pittsburgh, while Tampa comes in a 4-7 after a 34-20 road loss to Atlanta. The Buccaneers gave up 368 passing yards last week. That could bode well for Packers’ quarterback Brett Hundley who had his first three touchdown game against the Steelers. On Tuesday, the Packers cut two players from their practice squad — linebacker Derrick Mathews and offensive tackle Francis Kallon.

>>Three Badgers Receive Big Ten Volleyball Awards

(Chicago, IL) — Dana Rettke of Wisconsin has been named the Big Ten volleyball freshman of the year. The middle blocker from Fort Wayne also made the all conference team and the all freshman squad announced on Tuesday. In addition, Badgers’ junior middle blocker Tionna Williams was selected to the all Big Ten team, and setter Sydney Hilley joined Rettke in the all freshman group. The Badgers will play Marquette late Friday afternoon at Ames, Iowa in the first round of the N-C-A-A Tournament. The Big East announced its season volleyball honors last week, when Marquette sophomore Allie Barber was named the player of the year.

>>Admirals Jump In AHL Division Standings After Victory At Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The Milwaukee Admirals have jumped from fourth place to second in the American Hockey League’s Central Division, after a 4-2 win at Iowa. Anders Lindback had 39 saves, and he now leads the A-H-L in victories with eleven. Former Badger Mark Zengerle had one goal and two assists as Milwaukee won its third straight against Iowa, and three of its last four overall.