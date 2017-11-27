Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Charlottesville, VA) — The Virginia Cavaliers lived up to their name, using a smothering defense to stop Wisconsin shooters cold in a 49-37 Monday night game. Wisconsin has played four teams ranked in the Top-25 and lost to all four. Ethan Happ led the Badgers with 14 points and eight rebounds, but the game was so lop-sided the result wasn’t in doubt at all during the last 10 minutes. Wisconsin hit just three-of-20 3-pointers and shot only 31 percent overall. Trailing by four points at half, Happ scored the first six points of the second half, then the Badgers were scoreless for the next eight minutes. D’Mitrik Trice was the only other Wisconsin player in double figures with 10. Kyle Guy scored 17 for Virginia and he got 16-point help from Devon Hall. The next game for Wisconsin is coming up Saturday against Ohio State.

>>Marquette Struggles To Edge Eastern Illinois In OT 86-83

(Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette had to fight a tough battle to edge Eastern Illinois in overtime Monday, 86-83. The Golden Eagles were playing without starting guard Haanif Cheatham for the first time. He has left the team to move closer to home to deal with a family matter. Sam Hauser scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Eagles, hitting six-of-10 3-pointers. Cheatham’s departure leaves Marquette with eight scholarship players and three players getting minutes off the bench who are in their first college basketball season. Wing Greg Elliott was a force on defense, coming up with four steals and four blocks. The Eagles take a night off, then host Chicago State Wednesday.

>>Badgers Prepare For QB Barrett, Even Though He’s Hurt

(Madison, WI) — Starting quarterback J.T. Barrett was knocked out of last Saturday’s game when he hurt a knee in the third quarter against Michigan. Despite that, Wisconsin is pretty sure they’re going to see the veteran Barrett in the Big Ten Conference Championship game this weekend. O-S-U coach Urban Meyer has said Barrett is probable for the contest and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is game-planning that way. The Buckeyes are 36-6 with Barrett at the controls and he holds several school and conference records. He’s completed 66 percent of his passes this year for 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

>>McCarthy Says Packers Need 10 Wins — You Know What That Means

(Green Bay, WI) — Coach Mike McCarthy stands firm in his belief that it will take 10 wins for the Packers to make the post-season. That means Green Bay needs to do it again — run the table, like last year. Can a 5-6 team win five in a row? McCarthy says he doesn’t sit there looking at schedules and running through all the potential scenarios. He just knows if his Packers don’t get to 10 wins, “there’s nothing else to talk about.” Last year, Green Bay was 4-6 when Aaron Rodgers predicted they would win the last six and make the playoffs. He was right. This year, Rodgers isn’t available for another two weeks, at best. He is eligible to return to practice Saturday, but nobody has said definitely that’s going to happen.

>>Late Run By Phoenix Makes Score Interesting, But It’s Still A Loss

(Green Bay, WI) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay lost for the third time in five games when its late rally fell short in an 83-71 loss to Stetson. The game was the final one in the Heartland Benefiting Men Against Breast Cancer series. The Phoenix had trailed by 20 at half and were down 75-47 with nine minutes to go. They proceeded to go on a run which included 16 straight points, but it wasn’t good enough to catch the Hatters. Khalil Small scored 19 points and had six rebounds for Green Bay. The Phoenix play in Nashville this weekend against the Belmont Bruins.