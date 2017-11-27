Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Pittsburgh Edges Packers On Last-Second FG 31-28

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to win — and they did, on a game-ending, 53-yard field goal by Chris Boswell Sunday night. The 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers was much-closer than expected. A maturing Packer quarterback Brett Hundley connected on 17-of-26 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in an upset attempt which just fell short. Running back Jamaal Williams rushed for 66 yards, including a dive into the end zone with just over two minutes left to tie the score at 28. The Packers had their chances, but Steeler veteran Ben Roethlisberger drove his team from the Pittsburgh 30 to the spot where Boswell would end things in the swirling wind. Wide receiver Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two scores. His toe-dragging catch of a 23 yarder on the sideline with seconds remaining helped set up the winning kick. Green Bay tries to get back to the .500 mark when it hosts Tampa Bay next Sunday.

>>Badgers Move Up To No. 3 In Both Polls

(New York, NY) — Losses by top-ranked Alabama and number-two Miami — both undefeated before last weekend — helped the Wisconsin Badger earn a number-three ranking in this week’s A-P and U-S-A Today Coaches polls. The Badgers shut out Minnesota 31-0 to move up. Coach Paul Chryst’s team got 10 first-place votes in the A-P poll and 21 in the coaches’ poll. The Badgers are expected to jump into the top-four when the College Football Playoff rankings are released. If they beat Ohio State in next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship, they would be an almost certain pick for a playoff spot. Tickets for the conference title game have gone on sale.

>>UW Coach Granato Shakes Up His Lines, Picks Up 4-2 Win

(Madison, WI) — A new top line of Seamus Malone, Will Johnson and Cameron Hughes led the Wisconsin men’s hockey team to a 4-2 win over Mercyhurst Sunday at the Kohl Center. That gave Wisconsin a split of the weekend series. The previous top line had been minus-three in Saturday’s loss. Malone scored two goals against the Lakers Sunday, including the game winner. He also assisted on third period goals by Johnson and defenseman Jake Linhart.

>>Brewers Minor League OF Shot In Venezuela

(Caracas, VEN) — The Milwaukee Brewers have confirmed the shooting of one of the team’s minor league outfielders while he was playing in Venezuela. Twenty-two-year-old Javier Betancourt is expected to survive the elbow wound he suffered when he was shot Friday during a fight. Local authorities say the incident wasn’t a robbery. Betancourt will undergo surgery in Milwaukee. He was acquired by the Brewers in a 2015 trade with the Detroit Tigers. Betancourt hit .243 with the Double-A Biloxi Shockers last season.

>>Wisconsin Badgers Volleyball Makes NCAA Tournament For 21st Time

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team will travel to Ames, Iowa, to play in the first and second rounds of the 2017 N-C-A-A Championships. It’s the 21st appearance in the post season tournament for the program which had a 20-9 record. The Badgers take on cross-state rival Marquette in the first game at Hilton Coliseum starting at 4:00 p-m Friday. U-W-Green Bay will host the first and second rounds of the 2017 Postseason National Invitational Volleyball Championship starting Thursday.