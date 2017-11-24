Wisconsin Sports 11-24

>>Packers Can Move Back To 2nd In North With Upset At Pittsburgh

*Note: NFC North standings are correct. The Lions’ record was in error in Thursday’s 4pm update.

(Undated) — The Green Bay Packers would return to a second place tie in the N-F-C North if they can somehow overcome a 14-point underdog status and beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday night. The 5-5 Packers are now one half game behind Detroit, the current second place team in the division. The Lions are 6-5 after losing their traditional Thanksgiving Day home contest to Minnesota, 30-23. The Vikings got two touchdown passes from Case Keenum, both to tight end Kyle Rudolph, as Minnesota improved to 9-2 with a three game lead on Detroit — which got two passing touchdowns and one interception from Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, the Packers practiced on Thanksgiving — and recovering players Morgan Burnett, Kevin King, and Justin McCray were full participants while center Corey Linsley was limited Thursday with a back injury.

>>With Bowl Prospects Mixed, Wisconsin Focuses On The Moment

(Madison, WI) — Even if they win the Big Ten title, it may or may not be enough for the Wisconsin football team to make their first national semifinal. For now, the Number five Badgers are focusing on the moment as they play their regular season finale tomorrow (Saturday) at Minnesota. Wisconsin has held onto Paul Bunyan’s Axe with 13 straight victories against the Gophers dating back to 2003, and they’ll play the 128th renewal of college football’s longest rivalry. The Badger players said this week there’s a lot to focus on with the Gophers, and their lone goal for now is to stay undefeated going into next weekend’s Big Ten title contest against Ohio State. The U-W is 8-0 in the Big Ten and 11-0 overall, and Minnesota comes in a 2-6 in league play and 5-6 overall.

>>Women’s Hoops: No. 20 Marquette Falls To No. 12 Tennessee

(Cancun, MX) — The 20th ranked Marquette women lose a shootout to Tennessee, 101-99 in overtime at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico on Thanksgiving night. Freshman guard Anastasia Hayes made a decisive three point play to keep the Number 12 Volunteers unbeaten at 4-0. Marquette’s Allazia Blockton sent the game to O-T by making three free throws in the final second of regulation, after Tennessee failed to make a basket in the final 3:15 of the fourth quarter. Blockton led Marquette with 28 points and eleven rebounds as the Golden Eagles fell to 1-2, and they’ll play Montana tonight (Friday) in Cancun. The unbeaten U-W Green Bay women face Arizona State this (Friday) afternoon at Cancun, where they beat Columbia 61-43 — and Wisconsin coach Jonathan Tsipis plays his former George Washington team today (Friday) at the Paradise Jam tournament in Washington where the Badgers fell to Syracuse 77-74 Thursday.

>>Men’s Hoops: UWM Men Go For Second Straight Upset Of Badgers

(Madison, WI) — The U-W Milwaukee men will try to upset Wisconsin for a second straight time when the two teams play in Madison tonight (Friday). The Panthers edged the Badgers 68-67 the last time they faced each other in December of 2015 — and it was just Milwaukee’s second victory in 33 previous games against Wisconsin. The Panthers are 4-1 this season with a signature victory two weekends ago at Iowa State — and they’re coming off a win against Elon last Sunday in which U-W-M came back from 19 down when Jeremy Johnson hit the game winner with nine tenths of a second left. The Badgers are 2-3 after falling to three ranked teams, including U-C-L-A Tuesday night at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Also tonight (Friday), the U-W Green Bay men will try to even their 1-2 record when they host Florida “A” and “M.”

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals Host Chicago, Prep Tournament

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Admirals will host Chicago tonight (Friday) in an American Hockey League contest. The Admirals ended six straight losses to Cleveland with a 3-2 shootout victory on Wednesday that improved Milwaukee’s mark to 9-7 — good for fourth among the seven teams in the Central Division with Chicago in last. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is hosting its annual “Admirals Cup” tournament with eight high school teams. Round Two begins today (Friday) with two games in the winner’s bracket that have Waukesha facing Middleton and Madison Edgewood going against Mequon Homestead. There are also a pair of loser’s bracket games with Appleton taking on Hartland Arrowhead, and Verona playing Cedarburg.

>>Two State Players Are Semifinalists For Top D3 Football Honor

(Undated) — Two college football players from Wisconsin are semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, the top honor in Division Three. U-W Oshkosh quarterback Brett Kasper and La Crosse receiver Nick Holcomb are among ten players in the running. A 40 member selection committee chooses the four finalists and the winner, and online balloting by fans represents the 41st vote. Both Kasper and Holcomb are seniors — and Kasper threw for 21 touchdowns in nine regular season games as he was named the W-I-A-C’s offensive player of the year — and Holcomb led Division Three with 14-hundred-one receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, both La Crosse school records. The fan voting continues through December fourth at “D” Three Football Dot Com — and then finalists will be recognized December 13th in Salem, Virginia when the winner will be announced.