Wisconsin Sports 11-22

(Kansas City, MO) — Aaron Holiday scores on a drive to the basket with nine tenths of a second left to give 23rd ranked U-C-L-A a 72-70 win against Wisconsin at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Coach Greg Gard said it was unacceptable for his Badgers to commit three turnovers in their final eight possessions as the U-W blew a six point lead down the stretch and a 12 point edge from late in the first half. Holiday, meanwhile, scored ten of his team high 18 points in the final three minutes as U-C-L-A improved to 4-1. Ethan Happ had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Badgers. D’Mitrik Trice, Khalil Iverson, and freshman Brad Davison had 14 apiece as the U-W lost its third straight — all to ranked teams. Wisconsin finished last in a four team tournament held in conjunction with former Badger coach Bo Ryan’s induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

>>Other College Hoops: Marquette Goes For 3rd at Maui, UWM Women Beat Loyola

(Undated) — The Marquette men will play L-S-U tonight (Wednesday) for third place among eight schools at the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The Golden Eagles lost a semifinal game to sixth ranked Wichita State on Tuesday, 80-66 as only two Golden Eagles scored in double figures — Andrew Rousey with 26 points and Markus Howard with 25. Marquette shot just 33-percent in the second half in falling to 2-2 on the year, while Wichita State remained unbeaten at 4-0. In women’s college basketball, U-W Milwaukee held Loyola of Chicago to just 26-percent shooting, as the Panthers scored a 63-41 victory. Steph Kostowicz scored 19 as Milwaukee improved to 2-2 while Loyola dropped to 0-4.

>>Bucks’ Forward Teletovic Out 4 Weeks After Knee Surgery

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Mirza Teletovic will be out for at least four weeks after having surgery Tuesday to repair broken cartilage in his left knee. An orthopaedic surgeon performed the operation at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Teletovic has averaged seven points and two rebounds in 16 minutes a game so far this season — and he’s made 47-percent of his three point attempts. The Bucks will play at Phoenix tonight (Wednesday) — and Milwaukee center John Henson will sit out that game after having a successful minor eye procedure on Tuesday. Henson led the Bucks with ten rebounds in their home loss to Washington Monday night, and he’s expected to return to the team in time for Saturday’s Bucks’ contest at Utah.

>>Badger Football Still 5th In Playoff, Preps For Gophers

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin remains at Number five in the new College Football Playoff rankings, one place behind the top four teams that will square off in the national semifinals. Alabama is still first as unbeaten Miami rose one place to second, trading spots with Clemson while Oklahoma remains fourth. Meanwhile, the Badgers are keying in on Saturday’s regular season finale at Minnesota. The Gophers are 2-6 in the Big Ten and 5-6 overall — and they’ve lost to the U-W 13 straight times, which means that Paul Bunyan’s Axe has stayed in Madison since 2003. Senior outside linebacker Garret Dooley says there’s no way the 11-0 Badgers will consider this as a letdown game with Ohio State looming one week later for the Big Ten title.

>>Butler Semifinalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

(Green Bay, WI) — Former Green Bay Packers’ safety Leroy Butler is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall said Tuesday that Butler is among 27 still being considered for induction next year, part of an original list of 108 candidates. Butler made the semifinals for the first time, after a 12 year career in which he helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl title in the 1996 season. He made the Hall’s All Decade Team of the ’90s, and one of his claims to fame was to invent the Lambeau Leap when he jumped into the stands in 1993 when he scored a defensive touchdown.

>>Packers’ Jones Apologizes For Marijuana Arrest

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay running back Aaron Jones apologizes to his “family, teammates, coaches, fans, and the Packers’ organization” for his marijuana arrest. The rookie spoke to reporters for the first time after he pleaded not guilty last week to driving with drugs in his system, speeding, and driving without a valid license. Jones says he “made a mistake” on October first when he was caught going 79 in a 55 zone on a Green Bay freeway, but he couldn’t say more because it’s an ongoing legal matter. Jones expects to return this season after he tore an M-C-L knee ligament November 12th at Chicago — and he won’t have surgery as he lets the scar heal while doing rehab work. Meanwhile, the Packers will practice today and on Thanksgiving as part of their preparation for Sunday night’s game at Pittsburgh.