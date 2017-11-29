Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-28-17

Monday morning a theft was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. A male subject advised that his fuel from his 500 gallon tank has been stolen at a location on Quade Road, Bruce. After an investigation a Rusk County deputy advised that diesel was taken from a tank. The case is under investigation.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft report early Monday afternoon. According to the report, a male subject stated that a sign was stolen that just got put up. The sign was at the end of Quarry Road.

Ladysmith Police at 12;30 AM this (Tuesday) morning, went to a residence on Lake Avenue West, for a Department of Corrections Warrant pickup on Craig J. Zupan, 36. According to the report, City Police met with Zupan at the front door of the residence. Rusk County dispatch confirmed the warrant and Zupan was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Department of Corrections confiscated several items from inmates at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison following a contraband search earlier this month.

The institution was placed on lockdown as authorities searched the facility.

The following banned items were found during the sweep:

Charcoal lighter fluid

Screwdrivers

Putty knife

Markers

Toothbrush with sharp end

Metal spoon

Screws

Cheese slicer

Toilet paper holder

Knife

Metal bars

Glass jars

Bath and Body Works wall flower

Bottle of Mountain Dew

Pornography

Rocks

Pencils

Flash drives

Headphones

Hygiene products

Door handles

Modified combs

Unknown substances

Cards

National Geographic magazines

Bracelets

Medication

According to the Interim Superintendent of Lincoln Hills, this was the first search of its kind at the youth prison. The DOC said inmates were disciplined appropriately.

Wisconsin tree farmers say they’ll have enough Christmas trees to meet demand this year despite evergreen shortages in other parts of the U.S.

St. Croix Valley Trees owner Sherrill Schottler tells Wisconsin Public Radio that she doesn’t expect any problems meeting the need on her 170-acre farm. Schottler says the farm tries to plant as many trees as possible 12 years prior to harvest.

Doug Hundley is a spokesman for the National Christmas Tree Association. He says trees take between eight to 12 years to grow.

The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association says the state has more than 365 licensed Christmas tree farms. National agriculture statistics show the state has the fifth most trees harvested each year.

Hundley says tree prices will likely increase about 5 to 10 percent nationwide compared to last year.

ATLANTA (AP) – Arby’s is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion.

Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will pay $157 per share. That’s a 7 percent premium to Buffalo Wild Wings Inc.’s Monday closing price of $146.40.

The companies put the transaction’s value at $2.9 billion, including debt. Once the deal closes Buffalo Wild Wing will become a privately held subsidiary of Arby’s and will continue to operate as an independent brand.

The deal is expected to close in 2018′s first quarter. It still needs the approval of Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings jumped more than 6 percent in pre-market trading.