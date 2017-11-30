Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Record Setting Threes Give Marquette A Blowout Victory

(Milwaukee, WI) — A record setting three point barrage gives the Marquette men’s basketball team a 95-69 blowout of Chicago State on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles made 18 three pointers, breaking the team’s old mark of 15 set three times since 1994 — and Markus Howard hit eleven shots from downtown, breaking Marquette’s individual mark of nine treys made in 1990 by Mark Anglavar against Butler. Howard scored 33 points to lead the Eagles, hitting eleven of 16 from beyond the arc with only two point attempt — and he missed that one. Marquette outshot Chicago State 53-to-41-percent, and Fred Sims Junior scored 20 for the Cougars who dropped to 2-8. Andrew Rowsey committed just one turnover after averaging five miscues in his last two games, and he scored 26 in helping Marquette improve to 5-2.

>>Other College Hoops: UWM Men, Badger Women Both Win

(Undated) — The U-W Milwaukee men get a second half spurt in winning at Northern Illinois, 75-62 Wednesday night to improve to 5-2 for new coach Pat Baldwin. The Panthers were down by one with about nine minutes left, when they went on a 14-6 run to start pulling away — and U-W-M shot a season high 58-percent as Brett Prahl led the way with 18 points. In women’s college basketball, Wisconsin edged Pittsburgh 58-57 on the road as part of their Big Ten/A-C-C Challenge. Pitt went on an 11-0 run before Wisconsin’s Courtney Frerickson hit a three with 2:45 to go — and nobody scored after that, as the U-W improved to 4-3. In Division Two tonight (Thursday), the U-W Parkside men and women both host Indianapolis in their Great Lakes Valley Conference openers.

>>Bucks Go For 3-1 Western Road Trip At Portland

(Portland, OR) — The Milwaukee Bucks will go for a 3-1 Western road trip when they close it out tonight (Thursday) at Portland. The Bucks surpassed the 100 point mark in all three of its Western contests so far, coming away with victories at Sacramento and Phoenix and a loss at Utah. The Bucks are coming off a 112-87 rout of the Kings on Tuesday night in Sacramento as Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 32 points and five assists. Former Bucks coach Terry Stotts has Portland in first place in the N-B-A’s Pacific Division at 13-8. Trail Blazers’ forward and defensive specialist Al Farouq Aminu will play tonight (Thursday) after being out for a month with a sprained right ankle — and Portland was 9-4 when he was gone.

>>Matthews: Packers Should Not Have Put Rodgers On Injured Reserve

(Green Bay, WI) — Clay Matthews says the Green Bay Packers probably should not have put Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve, because he looks like he’s ready to play now. Rodgers has been throwing as part of his rehab from a broken right collarbone he suffered October 15th at Minnesota. His injured reserve status does not let him return to practice until Saturday — but Matthews says Rodgers made some strong, accurate throws Wednesday with the rehab group where the veteran Matthews was as he recovers from a groin injury. The earliest Rodgers can play again is December 17th at Carolina — and if Brett Hundley can lead Green Bay to wins against Tampa Bay Sunday and Cleveland December tenth, the question is whether Rodgers can help win the Pack’s final three games which would most likely be necessary for 5-6 Green Bay to make the playoffs.

>>Packers’ Aaron Jones Returns From Torn Knee MCL

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers’ rookie running back Aaron Jones returns to practice for the first time since he tore an M-C-L knee ligament November 12th at Chicago. The Packers started working Wednesday on the game plan for their home contest against Tampa Bay on Sunday — and Jones could give the Pack a boost if he can join rookie Jamaal Williams in the backfield. Meanwhile, nose tackle Kenny Clark practiced for the first time since he was carted off Lambeau Field November 19th when he rolled an ankle against Baltimore — and linebacker Clay Matthews returned to the practice field for the first time after he injured a groin against the Ravens. Only two Packers did not practice at all Wednesday — corner Kevin King and running back Ty Montgomery.

>>Report: Badgers’ Tight End Neuville To Miss Big Ten Title Game

(Madison, WI) — There’s a report that junior tight end Zander Neuville (nev’el) will not play for Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game on Saturday night. The Number two tight end injured his right knee in the Badgers’ regular season finale at Minnesota. The U-W has not yet announced Neuville’s playing status but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says he’ll sit out. Sophomore Kyle Penniston replaced Neuville against the Gophers, and he made a five yard touchdown catch late in the first half.