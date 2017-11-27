WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-27-17

In Rusk County news over the long Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, shortly before 1 AM Thursday morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 40 Bruce. According to the report, the deputy performed a field sobriety with the driver. After an investigation the driver was taken into custody for OWI and taken to RCMH for a blood draw. The subject was then taken to the Rusk County jail.

Also Thursday morning at about 1;30, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway O, Bruce. After a field sobriety test on the driver, the subject was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was taken to RCMH for a blood draw, and then was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning at about 1:30, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Lessard Road near Hackett Road, Glen Flora. A field sobriety was performed on the female driver. After an investigation, the female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch at about 6:20 PM Saturday, received a 911 call advising that someone was breaking into a camper’s window at a location on East 4th Street South, Ladysmith. According to the report, a City Officer responded to the scene and advised he knocked on the door, but the people inside would not answer the door.

Saturday evening at 6:35 PM, a 911 call from a male subject advised that he rearended a vehicle by the information center on West 9th Street South, Ladysmith. According to the report, when he approached the vehicle the female driver was unresponsive and the doors were locked. Ladysmith Police, Lady ambulance, the Ladysmith Fire Department and a Rusk County deputy, responded to the scene. Highway 27 was reportedly shut down for about 20 minutes from Miner Avenue to Fritz Avenue. A subject was suffering from severe Right shoulder pain and was transported by ambulance to RCMH. No other information was available.

Ladysmith Police Wednesday afternoon about 4;20, received a report from a 23 year old female that Thomas J. Tate, 57, walked into her apartment on Corbett Avenue East and kissed her without consent. The City Officer spoke with Tate who stated he hugged the female, but denied that he kissed her. Tate was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and was told not to have any contact with the female complainant.

Saturday afternoon at about 4;50 PM, a City Officer did a warrant pickup of Cory J. Schmidt, 24, who was arrested at his residence on East 9th Street North, for a Ladysmith Municipal Warrant. Schmidt was arrested without incident and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Here is a list of the winners from week one of the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce $1,000 Give-Away. The $100 winner in Chamber Bucks was George Lawrence of Ladysmith. The $50 winner in Chamber Bucks was Sam Golat of Ladysmith. The 5 $20 winners of Chamber bucks were, Gloria Murray of Ladysmith, Linda Boettcher of Holcombe, Taylor Heath of Tony, Dave Kennedy of Ladysmith and Christine Loos of Ladysmith. You are eligible to win once during the event. Shop Local and Win and winners will be announced each Monday until Christmas.