Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-24-17

WLDY-(Undated) — Wisconsin stores expect to be plenty busy on this Black Friday, even though an estimated 32-million bargain hunters went shopping on Thanksgiving across the U-S. Taylor Knoeck (kuh neck’) of Marshfield scored a great deal on a 32 inch smart T-V for her dorm room at U-W Stout — and she bought it at Target in Marshfield while nearby Kohl’s, Younkers, and Walmart also had plenty of cars in their lots late on Thanksgiving. In suburban Milwaukee, Saul Guadarrama set up a tent at Best Buy at three a-m Wednesday to be among 50 people getting a 50 inch Four-“K” T-V for 180-dollars when the doors opened Thursday evening. Friends say they still get together early Friday, for fun along with their search for deals. The National Retail Federation says 115-million shoppers will hit the stores today (Friday), and 78-million will shop online on Cyber Monday.

(Madison, WI) — In the last 26 years, Wisconsin lost 13-thousand “good jobs” held by those who did not graduate from college. But still, the Badger State fared better than others in the Rust Belt — because high paying factory jobs for high school grads have mostly been replaced by skilled jobs in fields like the financial sector for people with associate degrees — but not bachelor’s degrees. A study from Georgetown University found that Wisconsin raised its share of good jobs for those with associate degrees from eleven percent in 1991 to 31-percent now — and that’s the third highest jump in the nation. The Wisconsin State Journal says the new figures come amid a growing shortage of workers, along with the arrival of Foxconn and its 13-thousand jobs for making high tech screens. The study defined “good jobs” as those paying 35-thousand or more to those younger than 45, and 45-thousand to those older than 45.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some vehicle-struck deer aren’t getting removed from Wisconsin highways as quickly as they’re being run down, as officials adjust to a new carcass pickup system.

A provision in the state budget transferred responsibility for picking up dead deer from the Department of Natural Resources to the Department of Transportation. The change took effect in September.

Transportation spokeswoman Becky Kikkert says contracted vendors are supposed to remove deer carcasses within two business days of a report. She says the system is working.

The Capital Times reports some carcasses on Interstate 94 appear to have been there longer than two days. Some officials said they weren’t informed of the switch of responsibility for carcass removal from the DNR to the DOT.

About 164 million people are planning to shop over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to capitalize on holiday gifts sales. But if you are someone who did not plan ahead plan prior to the busy weekend, you might want to think twice before making those impulse buys.

New data from NerdWallet’s 2017 Consumer Holiday Shopping Report shows that almost 25 percent of shoppers said they overspent in 2016.

The season of giving can add some additional pressure to purchase quality gifts for your loved ones. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $967 dollars on average this year for the holidays. That is a 3.4 increase from the same survey given out during this time last year. While you are racking up on sale items, you also want to be sure that you are not racking up debt.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker’s spokesman is defending the governor’s decision to order Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel to defend state schools Superintendent Tony Evers in a key lawsuit over the extent of Evers’ authority.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit Monday alleging Evers has been writing education policy without Walker’s permission as required by state law. The governor on Wednesday ordered Schimel to represent Evers in the lawsuit even though Schimel believes Evers is acting illegally.

Evers’ camp says the governor is robbing him of a defense in the case. But Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said Schimel has the best interests of the state in mind and Evers shouldn’t shy away from accountability.

Evers is one of more than a dozen Democrats running or considering a run against Walker next year.