Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-22-17

AAA estimates that more than one million people in Wisconsin will travel this Thanksgiving holiday. With that many commuters traveling, you might need to plan ahead if you want to make it to your destination in a reasonable amount of time. There are many factors for people when they are traveling this holiday week. Another big factor people in Western Wisconsin have noticed over the past few months has been the construction on the roads. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says although most major highway construction will be done for the year, people still might run into road work and heavy traffic in key travel areas. We really recommend that you still exercise a lot of caution going through those areas. Even if workers aren’t present, there may be uneven pavement, unusual lane configuration, so definitely slow down, take it easy in those areas and then just be prepared.

If you’re traveling cross country, you’re going to have some company doing so. AAA expects more than 50 million Americans to travel more than 50 miles this week, which would be the most amount in more than a decade. And there’s a reason why the most amount of people will be traveling since 2005.

It’s really all about economic conditions, we’re seeing the economy continuing to improve. Wages are creeping up, we’re seeing unemployment continue to go down, so more people are able to afford a trip like this. WisDOT says they expect peak travel hours to occur from Noon until 8 PM, this week until Sunday, November 26th.

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) – Those traveling in northern or central Wisconsin on Wednesday night should prepare for slippery stretches on some roads.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say a weak surface low and cold front will drift over the Midwest on Wednesday night. Light snow and flurries will form, passing mainly north of I-94 during the evening. Accumulations will be minor, generally a dusting to a few tenths of an inch, but with increased traffic due to the holiday, motorists are urged to plan ahead and use caution. Overnight, the sky will clear, and Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and pleasant.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin hunters shot 12-percent fewer deer in the opening weekend of the nine day gun season, continuing a downward spiral that lasted for the entire hunt in 2016. The state D-N-R said Tuesday that a preliminary total of 102-thousand-903 deer were taken last Saturday and Sunday, when most of the hunting takes place. There were fewer hunters in the woods as well, as almost 583-thousand licenses were sold through the opening weekend — almost five-thousand fewer than in 2016. Hunters took 15-percent fewer antlerless deer than a year ago, while the buck harvest was down nine-percent. The Northwoods was the only region where the deer totals were up — evidence that the northern herd is recovering after three mild winters and a regional ban on antlerless deer hunting that’s no longer in place.

In Rusk County, the opening weekend preliminary numbers of the Gun Deer season from the DNR showed 1,142 antlered deer harvested and 746 anterless deer were harvested for a total of 1,888. In 2016 the opening weekend actual numbers in Rusk County had 1,133 antlered deer harvested and 363 anterless deer harvested for a total of 1,496 deer which is 392 deer less than this year.

WEAU- Authorities are reminding hunters to pay attention to their target and their surroundings before pulling the trigger. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the driver of a car was traveling to Frederic Sunday morning when the driver heard a loud noise. The post said the driver could not open the door and had to climb out the passenger side – that’s when the driver discovered a bullet hole on the inner edge of the door. The Sheriff’s office said no one was hurt.

On Sunday, July 9, 2017, at 5:29 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from 310 3rd Street in Haugen reporting a 3-month old child not breathing.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the LMC Ambulance and Bear Lake Haugen First Responders responded to the scene.

The 3 month old was flown from LMC to Marshfield Medical Center where the baby was pronounced deceased on July 11, 2017, at 10:00 p.m.

A four-month investigation into this case which consisted of interviews and confirming autopsy results lead to the arrest of the father, Curtis Strand, 31 of this address. Strand is being held in the Barron County Jail on 1st Degree Reckless Homicide charges awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into this case continues by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.