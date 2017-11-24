Rusk County News

(Madison, WI) — The second annual Wisconsin school report cards are out — and for the second time, state officials urge caution in the way we interpret them. The Department of Public Instruction says a “value added calculation” required by state law caused major fluctuations from last year in the scores for 162 schools and 24 districts. If there’s a change of more than ten points either way, the D-P-I says statistical issues might be to blame, more than a school’s actual performance. The report did say that 16-hundred-71 schools — met or exceeded the state’s expectations in the last school year, and were given at least three stars in a five star rating system. But 108 public, charter, and private tax funded schools failed to meet expectations, a third of those being in Milwaukee — and another 250 met only a few expectations.

The Ladysmith School District report card overall score was 69.8 which is a three star rating and the district meets expectations. Ladysmith High School had an overall score of 55.4 for a two star rating and meets few expectations.

The Flambeau School District Report Card overall score was 68.2, a three star rating which meets expectations. The Flambeau High School had an overall score of 53.2, a two star rating and meets few expectations.

The Bruce School District Report Card Overall score was 81.1 for a four star rating which exceeds expectations. The Bruce High School overall score was 57.5 which is a two star rating which meets few expectations.

Big Tobacco companies return to TV this weekend, decades after they were banned from the airwaves.

The tobacco industry is under court order to advertise the deadly effects of smoking. A judge ruled more than a decade ago that the companies had misled the public about the dangers of cigarettes. It’s the first time the industry has had to publicize the health hazards of cigarettes, which cause more than 480,000 deaths each year in the U.S.

But years of legal pushback have blunted the message of the ads. And experts say the campaign’s focus on network TV and newspapers means the ads will not be seen by people when they are young and most likely to begin smoking.

Dunn Co. (WQOW) – One person was flown to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a crash on I-94 in Dunn County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it lost control, crossed the median, and overturned in the westbound lanes of traffic. It happened at mile marker 53 near Highway 29 at 4:25 a.m.

The state patrol says of the three people in the vehicle, one was taken to the hospital by med-flight, one was taken by ambulance, and the third person wasn’t hurt. Both of the injured were taken to Mayo in Eau Claire.

The state patrol says the investigation is still underway.

(Madison, WI) — Most farmers in Wisconsin normally try to get their crops harvested by Thanksgiving, but that won’t be the case this year. The Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service says only 69-percent of the corn for grain was harvested as of Sunday, and that’s 12 days later than normal. The harvest has slowly moved forward — but some places report higher grain moistures due to damp conditions the past few weeks. Officials say frozen soils and sunny dry days are needed to harvest the last of the corn and soybeans. Ninety-four-percent of the Wisconsin soybean crop has been harvested, eight days behind schedule — and the fall field tillage is 58-percent done, and that’s a full week behind the average.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin lawmakers are hearing today (Tuesday) what people think about relaxing the state’s air pollution rules. The Assembly’s Federalism and Interstate Relations committee has begun a late morning public hearing on a bill from Kewaskum Republican Jesse Kremer, to limit the state’s enforcement to what the federal Clean Air Act requires. Critics say up to 300 types of hazarous air pollutants would go without regulations, but G-O-P lawmakers say that only one third of the pollutants in question are actually emitted. And the D-N-R could still adopt rules that go beyond federal limits — but they would run for only ten years instead of permanently. Business and energy groups have lined up to support the measure, but environmental groups are fighting it.